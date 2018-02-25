  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Man (20s) arrested in connection with murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe

The detective garda was killed in the line of duty at a credit union in Bellurgan in Co Louth in 2013.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 9:10 PM
7 hours ago 25,413 Views 22 Comments
Garda Adrian Donohoe.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Garda Adrian Donohoe.
Garda Adrian Donohoe.
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in Co Louth five years ago.

The 41-year-old was killed in the line of duty at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, near Dundalk, Co Louth, on 25 January 2013.

Gardaí from Dundalk said tonight they have arrested a male in his 20s in connection with the murder.

He was arrested in Dublin earlier this evening and is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 as amended.

Gardaí had put out an appeal in relation to the garda’s murder earlier this year.

On the fifth anniversary of the garda’s murder, Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said “many lives were left shattered” by his death.

Gardaí made thousands of enquiries and viewed over 20,000 hours of CCTV footage as part of their investigations into Garda Donohoe’s killing.

Aoife Barry
