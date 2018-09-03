This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 3 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí investigating Bray shooting have identified a chief suspect

The investigation is centering on a well-known north Dublin criminal.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 3 Sep 2018, 12:05 AM
2 hours ago 4,347 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4209946
Forensic detectives at the scene of a shooting incident at Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour, Bray.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Forensic detectives at the scene of a shooting incident at Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour, Bray.
Forensic detectives at the scene of a shooting incident at Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour, Bray.
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ BELIEVE THEY have identified a chief suspect in the triple shooting at Bray boxing club which left one person dead and two others injured. 

Officers had drawn up a list of people of interest who they believe could have potentially carried out the June attack which left innocent man Bobby Messett (50) dead and injured two others, including boxing coach Pete Taylor who ran the club.

But in recent weeks, detectives received what they believe to be trustworthy intelligence which identified one man as the shooter. The man, who is from north Dublin, is part of a criminal family. He is also suspected of supplying weapons to other criminal outfits.

The suspect in the case has been under garda surveillance since shortly after the shooting. He is well-known to officers and has been using social media to taunt members of gardaí who have, so far, been unable to arrest him for questioning due to a lack of concrete evidence.

Gardaí also believe they have established a motive for the triple shooting and that it is related to organised crime in the Bray area.

A number of informants have told officers that the harbour and seafront area of Bray was the centre of the local drug trade – a place where dealers and suppliers regularly met. 

There is no suggestion that anyone present at the time of the shooting was, in any way, involved in any form of criminal activity.

Gardai have also been trying to trace the origin of a silver coloured Volkswagen Caddy van with Northern Irish registration plates used in the shooting.

It is believed that this van travelled from Bray through Shankill and the Cornelscourt area before being abandoned on Pigeon House Road where a man was seen leaving the van and cycling away. The PSNI has been helping gardaí with this aspect of the investigation.

Pete Taylor has previously trained boxers linked to MTK Global, a boxing management company part-founded by drug trafficker Daniel Kinahan.

A statement released by MTK earlier this year said it had “cut all ties with Mr Kinahan in February 2017″.

There is no suggestion Pete Taylor is involved in any form of criminality.

Around the time of the shooting, gardaí had been carrying out surveillance on a number of people they suspected of moving significant quantities of cocaine across north Wicklow and south Dublin.

Detectives are also probing the activities of a convicted killer who has started to operate in the drug trade locally. The man is also believed to be involved in a violent debt collection business.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300 or the confidential tip line on 1800 666 111. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man bitten by shark while angling off Cork coast
    48,821  57
    2
    		TD says people are 'scamming' the Cycle to Work scheme and selling bikes for profit
    31,828  99
    3
    		RTÉ cancelled its sign language broadcast of the national anthem during the All Ireland Final
    29,276  33
    Fora
    1
    		‘Starting the rock concerts put Slane on the map, but now we’re going in a new direction’
    271  0
    2
    		'Ireland's eggs are invested in the foreign multinational basket - and problems lie ahead'
    165  0
    3
    		Valuations and VCs: The delicate balancing act of how much equity startups should sell
    131  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football final
    164,045  67
    2
    		As it happened: Burnley v Manchester United, Premier League
    44,700  14
    3
    		Dominant Dubs! Jim Gavin's side clinch All-Ireland four-in-a-row as they defeat Tyrone
    26,999  130
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A 90s pop-star auditioned for X Factor last night in the hopes of raising money for her daughter's medical bills
    26,498  0
    2
    		Celebrity Big Brother host Rylan called on producers to show housemates the footage of Roxanne
    23,982  6
    3
    		Lily Allen had to preemptively reveal she slept with female escorts before a newspaper leaked the story
    11,490  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in back in Ballymena overnight
    Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in back in Ballymena overnight
    'I think I'm going to be committed to the Republic of Ireland now after getting a phone call from Martin'
    'An attack on the press': Journalists released after arrest over theft of Loughinisland massacre documents
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    TERRORISM
    Man jailed in London for planning terrorist attack to kill Theresa May
    Man jailed in London for planning terrorist attack to kill Theresa May
    Two people seriously injured in Amsterdam train station stabbing are US citizens, ambassador says
    The 9 at 9: Saturday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie