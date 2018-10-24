This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda Commissioner: 'I'm not apologising for cutting overtime'

Drew Harris said he has a responsibility to show good management of public money.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 3:32 PM
21 minutes ago 1,825 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4303244
Image: Oireachtas
Image: Oireachtas

GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris has defended his decision to restrict overtime in the organisation. 

Last month the commissioner issued a directive to senior officers stating that he was suspending all discretionary spending on overtime in a bid to correct the garda budget by 30% before the end of the year. 

The move has been criticised by rank-and-file gardaí, with the Garda Representative Association describing it as a “slash and burn” approach. 

Appearing for the first time before the Oireachtas Justice Committee, Drew Harris was questioned by Sinn Féin Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire who said he had heard recent examples of resourcing issues.

One example was “serious anti-social behaviour” in Drimnagh, which he said was not responded to because the area did not have “an adequate number of gardaí”.

“Are you absolutely confident that this won’t have a significant impact on the quality of policing and the ability and gardaí to respond to crime between now and the end of the year?” he asked the commissioner.

“We received a budget at start of year we and overspent the budget – corrective action had to be taken,” Harris responded. He said he has to show good management of public money.

He also explained that this is not “an absolute moratorium” as there is still up to €7.3 million per four week roster that can be used for necessary overtime. 

“Overtime has grown quite considerably over the last number years and I have to get rope around it and understand what it’s being spent on and what I’m getting for that overtime.”

I’m not apologising for cutting overtime. I regret if it’s having an impact on operations but at the same time that hasn’t been conveyed to me. Managers are living within the overtime that’s been provided to them.

Harris said that an overspend in overtime can cut into other areas and take away his ability to do “other things that are very important as well.” He said he expects that there will be similar restrictions on overtime moving into next year. 

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Structural issues could affect 40 schools as Taoiseach says it will be difficult to find alternative classrooms
    27,303  70
    Fora
    1
    		Bord na Móna will shed up to 430 staff as it fast-tracks a shift away from peat
    20  0
    The42
    1
    		Around 20 injured in escalator incident ahead of Champions League clash
    10,587  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'People talk about my 'monkey face'': Jameela Jamil says her backlash is often racially-motivated
    1,754  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CRIME
    Armagh man accused of murdering Garda Adrian Donohoe in Louth car park to go on trial next year
    Armagh man accused of murdering Garda Adrian Donohoe in Louth car park to go on trial next year
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    'They say time is a great healer, but it's not': Gun victim's family appeal for information about his shooting
    COURTS
    Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of woman accused of slicing another woman's throat
    Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of woman accused of slicing another woman's throat
    Man who stabbed, burned, and beat partner jailed for 9.5 years with final two suspended
    Girl left with scar after falling from climbing frame at Dublin crèche awarded €27,500
    GARDAí
    Appeal to help find missing teenage girl
    Appeal to help find missing teenage girl
    Man in his 60s arrested after fatal shooting in rural area near Macroom
    Almost 90,000 illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie