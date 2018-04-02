  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Garda in his 30s dies after becoming ill while on duty

The man became unwell in the early hours of this morning.

By Christina Finn Monday 2 Apr 2018, 9:00 PM
24 minutes ago 7,037 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3936794
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie

A GARDA IN Galway has died after becoming ill while on duty today.

The male garda in his 30s felt suddenly unwell while working at Clifden Garda Station in the early hours of this morning.

The emergency services were called to the Galway station, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has been removed for a post-mortem examination at University Hospital Galway.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

