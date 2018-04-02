Garda in his 30s dies after becoming ill while on duty

A GARDA IN Galway has died after becoming ill while on duty today.

The male garda in his 30s felt suddenly unwell while working at Clifden Garda Station in the early hours of this morning.

The emergency services were called to the Galway station, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has been removed for a post-mortem examination at University Hospital Galway.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.