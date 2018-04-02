Have you seen this man? He's been missing from Youghal in Cork since last Monday

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE a public appeal for information that will help trace the whereabouts of a missing Corkman.

Kieran Keogh, from Youghal, was last seen in the early hours of Monday 26 March 2018 in the Wilton area of Cork.

The 28-year-old is described as 6ft tall, with short brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a green and grey tracksuit top, dark tracksuit pants, a black hat, a hi-vis RSA bib and brown shoes.

He was also carrying a white bag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.