Dublin: 7 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Have you seen this man? He's been missing from Youghal in Cork since last Monday

Kieran Keogh (28) was last seen in the Wilton area.

By Sean Murray Monday 2 Apr 2018, 6:22 PM
1 hour ago 11,860 Views 1 Comment
Image supplied by gardaí.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE a public appeal for information that will help trace the whereabouts of a missing Corkman.

Kieran Keogh, from Youghal, was last seen in the early hours of Monday 26 March 2018 in the Wilton area of Cork.

The 28-year-old is described as 6ft tall, with short brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a green and grey tracksuit top, dark tracksuit pants, a black hat, a hi-vis RSA bib and brown shoes.

He was also carrying a white bag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Togher Garda Station on  021 494 7120, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

