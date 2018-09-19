Encrypted devices seized as gardaí carry out seven raids in Dublin city

A MAN HAS been arrested and a quantity of heroin seized after gardaí carried out raids on seven properties in Dublin this morning.

A number of encrypted communications devices were also seized in the operation targeting organised crime in the capital.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force and personnel from the North Central division carried out the raids.

The man arrested is aged 24 and has been detained under drug trafficking legislation.

“The searches undertaken this morning represent further evidence of the Garda Siochána’s unrelenting efforts to dismantle organised crime groups (OCGs) that are involved in drug trafficking and a wide range of other criminality and who are attempting to murder particular people,” said Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who heads Special Crime Operations.