Garda hospitalised after being stabbed in upper body during incident in Galway

The incident took place at a property in Oranmore this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 4 May 2018, 2:27 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A PERSON HAS been arrested after a garda was stabbed during an incident in Galway this afternoon.

It is understood that the garda was stabbed in the upper body during the incident at a property in Oranmore.

Gardaí are currently attending the scene.

The garda has since been taken to hospital and his injuries have been described as “non-life threatening”.

A suspect has been arrested in relation to the incident and they are currently being detained at Mill Street Garda Station.

With reporting by Garreth McNamee and Paul Hosford. 

