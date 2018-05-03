Car gets impounded for no tax or insurance - fees are paid to release it, two hours later it's impounded again

Naas Roads Policing stop & impound vehicle, for no Tax,insurance NCT. Short time later fees paid & vehicle towed from compound on tow truck. 2 hours later same vehicle & driver attempt to avoid Gardai in Naas. Seized & impounded by Roads Policing. Driver to Court on both counts. pic.twitter.com/qgjS4DePIX — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 3, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

GARDAÍ HAVE BEEN busy on our roads this morning and have caught out a number of people flagrantly breaking the law.

In Naas, Kildare, officers stopped and impounded a vehicle for driving without tax, NCT or insurance. Fees were paid to have the car removed from the impound but two hours later it was seen again trying to avoid gardaí. The car was yet again impounded and the driver is now facing two charges.

In Dundalk, Louth, officers apprehended a driver doing 173km/h on the M1 motorway. Two other motorists in Dundalk were found to be exceeding the speed limit close to scene of a recent fatal crash.

Meanwhile on Dublin’s quays, a bicycle garda based out of Pearse Street pulled over a driver who was holding a mobile phone despite having a Bluetooth system in the car. The driver hadn’t connected it.

Gardaí have urged motorists to obey the rules of the road or else face punishment.