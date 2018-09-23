Gardaí arrest 39-year-old woman in connection with €1.7m cash seizure

A 39-YEAR-OLD WOMAN has been arrested in connection with yesterday’s cash seizure in Co Wexford.

At approximately 10.45am yesterday, officers from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped two vehicles off the Clonard Road in Wexford town.

Further searches in Dublin were carried out, resulting in “a very significant sum of cash” being seized and four men, aged between 29 and 47, being arrested.

Current estimations put the amount at €1.7 million from three searches.

The woman arrested today is being detained in Wexford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

This brings the total number of arrests to five. One man has been released pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.