'Substantial' sum of cash seized after gardaí stop two vehicles in Wexford

A ‘SUBSTANTIAL’ SUM of cash was seized after gardaí stopped two vehicles in Wexford this morning.

At approximately 10.45am, as part of investigations targeting organised crime activity, officers from the National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau stopped two vehicles off the Clonard Road in Wexford town.

During this operation a substantial sum of cash, the value of which has yet to be determined, was seized.

Three men, aged 47, 38 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences and are currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.