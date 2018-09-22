This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Substantial' sum of cash seized after gardaí stop two vehicles in Wexford

Three men have been arrested.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 1:26 PM
38 minutes ago 4,149 Views 9 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/photo_pw
Image: Shutterstock/photo_pw

A ‘SUBSTANTIAL’ SUM of cash was seized after gardaí stopped two vehicles in Wexford this morning.

At approximately 10.45am, as part of investigations targeting organised crime activity, officers from the National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau stopped two vehicles off the Clonard Road in Wexford town.

During this operation a substantial sum of cash, the value of which has yet to be determined, was seized.

Three men, aged 47, 38 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences and are currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

