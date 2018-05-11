  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
GardaÃ­ shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny

No arrests were made on foot of the inspections of the properties.

By Cianan Brennan Friday 11 May 2018, 9:38 PM
1 hour ago 17,311 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4008366

prost Source: Shutterstock

A TARGETED OPERATION by gardaÃ­ has led to the closure of seven premises in Carlow and Kilkenny on suspicion of them being brothels.

The operation, which saw gardaÃ­ assisted by the National Digital Intelligence Unit, involved the search of a number of properties earlier today where it was suspected that brothels were being operated from.

The operation also included an investigation into potential victims of human trafficking.

All told, seven properties were searched where prostitution was suspected as happening, three in Kilkenny and four in Carlow. No arrests were made.

Evidence corroborating those suspicions was discovered at all the properties in question, and all were subsequently closed down, with evidence also seized on site.

No arrests have been made.

Separately today, 15 inspections of various fast food outlets, restaurants, and nail bars were carried out by Garda immigration officers, also in Kilkenny and Carlow.

One woman was arrested for suspected immigration offences in Carlow. She appeared before Carlow District Court later this afternoon.

A Gards spokesperson said that investigations are continuing.

