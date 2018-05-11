GardaÃ­ shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny

Source: Shutterstock

A TARGETED OPERATION by gardaÃ­ has led to the closure of seven premises in Carlow and Kilkenny on suspicion of them being brothels.

The operation, which saw gardaÃ­ assisted by the National Digital Intelligence Unit, involved the search of a number of properties earlier today where it was suspected that brothels were being operated from.

The operation also included an investigation into potential victims of human trafficking.

All told, seven properties were searched where prostitution was suspected as happening, three in Kilkenny and four in Carlow. No arrests were made.

Evidence corroborating those suspicions was discovered at all the properties in question, and all were subsequently closed down, with evidence also seized on site.

Separately today, 15 inspections of various fast food outlets, restaurants, and nail bars were carried out by Garda immigration officers, also in Kilkenny and Carlow.

One woman was arrested for suspected immigration offences in Carlow. She appeared before Carlow District Court later this afternoon.

A Gards spokesperson said that investigations are continuing.