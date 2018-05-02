Gardaí renew call for help in locating missing 15-year-old boy

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for the public’s help in locating a teenager who went missing in March.

Christopher Mongan (15) was seen last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin and has been missing since 24 March 2018.

He is described as:

5 foot 6 inches in height

Medium build

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

He is known to frequent the Clondalkin and Tallaght areas of Dublin.

Anyone with information on Christopher’s whereabouts is asked contact Store Street Garda on 01 666 8000.