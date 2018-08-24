This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 24 August, 2018
German firefighters stop spread of huge blaze but warn of ongoing threat

Around 600 people fled their homes in three villages in Brandenburg 50 kilometres southwest of the capital.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 24 Aug 2018, 9:30 PM
Firefighters fighting a forest fire at Treuenbrietzen.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLING A large forest fire near Berlin had stopped its spread, a local official said, warning the danger from the blaze had not yet passed.

“The situation has not yet calmed down,” a spokesman for the interior ministry of Brandenburg state told the DPA news agency.

Around 600 people fled their homes in three villages in Brandenburg 50 kilometres southwest of the capital late last night as firefighters battled the blaze from the air with water-bombing helicopters.

The smell of acrid smoke reached Berlin as more than 400 hectares (1,000 acres) of woodland burned outside the nearby city of Potsdam.

Residents of one of the villages were able to return today, but those from the other two will not be able to do until Saturday.

However they would be allowed to briefly visit their homes to feed their animals, said local official Christian Stein.

“Our main goal remains to protect the evacuated areas from the flames,” Stein told DPA.

“We haven’t been able to push back the fire yet but no building has been affected.”

About 440 firefighters will be deployed to beat back the fire over the weekend, when no rain has been forecast and strong winds could increase the fire’s intensity.

Efforts to contain the fire were complicated because the affected terrain is still littered with munitions from World War II, regional emergency response coordinator Michael Knape told public broadcaster RBB.

He called the situation “dramatic”, saying there had already been small explosions from ordnance buried in the ground.

An enduring drought and heatwave have left European rural areas particularly vulnerable to wildfires, which wrought devastation in Greece and Sweden earlier this summer.

As the flames came within 100 metres of one of the German villages, residents were told to take only the most essential belongings like medication and documents before fleeing.

Emergency hotline operators received hundreds of calls from residents of Berlin saying they could smell smoke.

“The entire urban area is now affected. The cause is the large fire in Brandenburg,” the Berlin fire brigade tweeted.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

