  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Tuesday 6 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Under pressure' to attend meetings, Kelly says he borrowed bolt cutters from gym to remove clamp

The Northern policing spokesman has since paid the clamping fine.

By Christina Finn Monday 5 Feb 2018, 6:08 PM
10 hours ago 18,458 Views 198 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3835595
Gerry Kelly, who was filmed removing a clamp from his car with a bolt cutters, says he has now paid the fine.
Image: Sam Boal
Gerry Kelly, who was filmed removing a clamp from his car with a bolt cutters, says he has now paid the fine.
Gerry Kelly, who was filmed removing a clamp from his car with a bolt cutters, says he has now paid the fine.
Image: Sam Boal

SINN FÉIN’S GERRY Kelly, who removed a clamp from his car outside a gym in Belfast, said he has now paid the fine.

Kelly, who serves as the party’s policing spokesman for the North, was filmed from a number of angles removing the clamp from his front wheel on Friday morning.

A pair of bolt cutters appears to be visible on the ground beside the politician in the videos, which have been shared widely online.

Once the clamp is removed, Kelly is seen placing it against a nearby wall before driving away.

After footage of the incident emerged, the party confirmed the incident.

original Screengrab of footage

The incident was met with opprobrium in Unionist circles, with TUV leader Jim Allister declaring the “flagrant breach of the law in removing a clamping device is something for which this pardon-swaggering MLA must not escape criminal liability”.

Last night, Kelly tweeted that he would meet with police if necessary.

In a statement this afternoon, Kelly outlined in more detail what took place on Friday:

I came out of the gym just after 8am to head to Stormont for talks. I saw that my car had been clamped. I phoned the number on the notice and the only response I got was music.
I then went in to the Mac and asked had they another number for the company. I immediately rang that number and this number was out of use.

Kelly said he was “under pressure” to get to the Northern Ireland talks meetings, which is why he made an “on-the-spot decision” which he said he now regrets.

“I remembered that the gym had a set of bolt cutters and I borrowed them. Let me add that staff at the gym were not aware what I was using the bolt cutters for. I then removed the clamp.

“I made an on-the-spot decision which I now regret,” he stated, adding:

I have contacted the company and paid the fine. The issue has now been resolved.

Kelly, a former high-profile IRA operative and political prisoner, has been a Sinn Féin MLA for Belfast North since 1998.

Read: Sinn Féin’s Gerry Kelly says he has spoken to police after being filmed removing a clamp>

Read: Sinn Féin’s Northern policing spokesman filmed removing clamp from car with bolt cutters>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (198)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Online shopping is going to become a lot cheaper thanks to a new EU law
84,862  59
2
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
75,621  0
3
Icy showers and up to 3cm of snow forecast as authorities issue safety advice
63,776  46
Fora
1
The Limerick billionaires behind Stripe are opening a Dublin engineering hub
664  0
2
Michael O'Leary says Ryanair investors should expect a bumpy ride in the coming month
347  0
3
Poll: Do you think the National Broadband Plan will be delivered by 2022?
149  0
The42
1
Powerhouse centre Aki cherishes special Six Nations debut for Ireland
31,720  54
2
'There was free drink for everyone in the bar' - The Carlow footballer who stunned Premier League giants
25,521  4
3
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
18,793  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
12 ways Ireland reacted to Kylie Jenner giving birth
13,249  0
2
A Clonakilty man told Graham Norton a gas story about stealing his mother's car to go to the chipper when he was younger
8,577  1
3
A kid that took a selfie with Justin Timberlake during his Superbowl halftime show is the newest meme
7,683  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Tina Satchwell's husband wants apology from GardaÃ­ over alleged social media post
Tina Satchwell's husband wants apology from Gardaí over alleged social media post
Child porn: Gardaí seize 'tens of thousands' of images in 31 searches
Gardaí receive report of sexual assault accusation against Harvey Weinstein
DUBLIN
Packed buses are driving past angry morning commuters - but what can Dublin Bus do?
Packed buses are driving past angry morning commuters - but what can Dublin Bus do?
Paul Simon to play his penultimate touring gig at Dublin's RDS this July
Explainer: What is the National Planning Framework 2040?
IRELAND
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
French use of 'HIA' replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
SINN FéIN
'Under pressure' to attend meetings, Kelly says he borrowed bolt cutters from gym to remove clamp
'Under pressure' to attend meetings, Kelly says he borrowed bolt cutters from gym to remove clamp
Ballymun Sinn Féin councillor resigns citing 'orchestrated bullying campaign' in area
Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly says he has spoken to police after being filmed removing a clamp

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie