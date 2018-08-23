Garda appeal for woman missing from Dundalk since the end of May

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information about a woman missing from Dundalk since the end of May.

Giedre Raguckaite (29), a Lithuanian national, has been missing since 26 May of this year. She was last seen on Hoey’s Lane in Dundalk on at around 6pm.

She is described as being 5ft 5in in height, of slight build, with blonde hair with green eyes.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen Giedre or may have any information is asked to contact the Gardaí in Dundalk Garda station on 043 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”