Three-year-old girl who was injured in Dublin home over the weekend dies

A YOUNG GIRL who was injured in an incident at a Dublin home over the weekend has died.

Gardaí said that the three-year-old girl was taken off life support and pronounced dead yesterday.

At around 4.15pm on Saturday gardaí attended the scene of an incident involving a three-year-old girl at a house in Shankill.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Our Lady’s Hospital, Crumlin, with injuries.

A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene.

The woman was charged in connection with the incident and was brought before a special sitting of Bray District Court on Sunday night at 8pm.

She was remanded in custody and will appear again before court tomorrow.

Comments have been disabled as the case is before the courts