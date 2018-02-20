  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Graham Dwyer objects to the way phone records were used in his murder trial

Dwyer, 45, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Elaine O’Hara.

By Aodhan O Faolain Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 8:35 PM
5 hours ago 18,583 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3862022
File photo of Graham Dwyer
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
File photo of Graham Dwyer
File photo of Graham Dwyer
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Updated at 8.35pm

GRAHAM DWYER WANTS the High Court to strike down provisions of the law that allowed data from mobile phones to be used by prosecutors as evidence during his trial for the murder of Elaine O’Hara.

Dwyer (45) was sentenced to life imprisonment in April 2015 after a jury at the Central Criminal Court found him guilty of Ms O’Hara’s murder.

Dwyer, who denies killing the childcare worker, has brought a challenge against provisions of 2011 Communications Act which allowed Gardaí investigating O’Hara’s death to obtain and use certain data, including phone records, as evidence against him during his lengthy trial.

He claims provisions of that Act are unconstitutional and breached his rights, including his right to privacy.

Today Dwyer’s lawyers told Mr Justice Tony O’Connor that certain provisions of the Communications (Retention of Data) Act 2011 breach his Constitutional rights, European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and rights under the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union to privacy and protection of his personal data.

Dwyer seeks various declarations in proceedings against the Garda Commissioner, Director of Public Prosecutions, Ministers for Justice and Communications, Ireland and the Attorney General, which oppose the action.

Dwyer’s case centres on the European Courts of Justice ECJ’s decision in 2014 to strike down the EU directive underlying the 2011 Act.

He is represented by Remy Farrell SC, Ronan Kennedy Bl and Kate McCormack Bl.

The state parties, represented by Brian Murray SC, Sean Guerin SC and David Fennelly Bl, reject all of Dwyer’s arguments and deny the 2011 Act is incompatible with the Charter, ECHR or the Constitution.

Declarations

In his action Dwyer seeks declarations including that provisions of the 2011 Act are incompatible with the EU Charter and are repugnant to Articles 40.3.1, 40.3.2 and 40.6.1 of the Irish Constitution.

He also seeks a declaration that provisions of the 2011 Act are incompatible with the State’s obligations under Articles 8 and 10 of the ECHR.

He further seeks damages and an order for his legal costs.

Dwyer was not present at the hearing, and is currently incarcerated at the Midlands Prison.

Farrell said his client “is not seeking to challenge his conviction in these proceedings”, but that it was very much “a live issue” in Dwyer’s appeal against his conviction.

Opening the case Farrell said in 2014 the ECJ’s held that Directive 2006/24/EC which concerns the retention of data was invalid.

The directive was designed to harmonise member state’s laws concerning the retention of certain data on electronic communication services on communication networks, such as mobile phone and internet records.

It sought to ensure that all data was available for the prevention, investigation, detection and prosecution of serious crime and required service providers to retain traffic and location data necessary to identify the subscriber or user.

In 2011 the Communications (Retention of Data) Act was enacted by the State.

This – Farrell said – was done to give effect to the EU Directive.

It permitted a senior Garda to require a service provider to give the gardaí any retained data believed to be required for a probe of a serious offence punishable by imprisonment of a period of five years or more.

In 2014 the ECJ found in a case called Digital Rights Ireland Ltd vs The Minister for Communications, Marine and Natural Resources and others that the 2006 EU Directive was invalid. .

Counsel said the 2011 Act suffers from the same flaws as the directive.

Counsel said that his cleint has “a fundamental difficulty” with the “indiscriminate regime” under the act allowing everyone’s data to be retained for two years.

He added that they had complaints about the access to this data, particularly the lack of independent oversight in relation to accessing the data.

Counsel said the decision to arrest and charge Dwyer in October 2013 was based to a significant extent on the analysis of the data disclosed to the Gardaí by mobile phone providers under the 2011 Act.

The data analysis concerned the nature of contact between certain phones, including a phone used by Dwyer and “two phones attributed to him by the Prosecution,” counsel said.

The evidence included dates, times, who was contacting whom and if it was a text message, and which networks various contacts were routed through, counsel said.

The information allowed the prosecution tell the jury the phones were in certain places at certain times, and the location when the calls and texts were made and received.

Dwyer’s lawyers citing the ECJ’s decision, applied to the judge presiding at the murder trial, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, to exclude the data and phone analysis evidence.

The Judge dismissed the application and let the evidence go before the jury on the basis the 2011 Act remained in force and had not been challenged.

The trial proceeded and the jury found Dwyer guilty on a unanimous verdict.

The case continues.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Read: Rape trial: Stuart Olding arrested an hour after alleged victim was interviewed by police, court hears

Read: RTÉ says the TV licence fee system needs to be reformed

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Catherine Nevin has died at the age of 67
151,030  117
2
Doctor at rape trial: 'Not possible' to tell if injuries caused by consensual or non-consensual sex
90,612  0
3
You're going to need a PSC to get any kind of driving licence or learner permit from April
74,815  238
Fora
1
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
1,159  0
2
The company behind Bulmers is having big problems selling cider in the US
423  0
3
Chefs' pay is increasing - but it's still sub-par for junior roles
264  0
The42
1
English rugby player dies aged 27 after collapsing at training
53,700  17
2
Simon Zebo doesn't expect Ireland call in Paris
34,410  75
3
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
19,465  40
DailyEdge.ie
1
There was a brilliant response to last night's Dolores O'Riordan documentary on RTÉ
18,075  2
2
Noel Gallagher's wife says she hopes Liam Gallagher 'drops dead' before her kids are old enough to use social media... it's The Dredge
11,466  6
3
Fergie has apologised for her rendition of the national anthem that left celebrity audience members laughing
10,990  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Woods and Stricker named vice captains of US Ryder Cup team
Woods and Stricker named vice captains of US Ryder Cup team
Donald Trump moves to ban 'bump stocks' used in deadly Las Vegas shooting
McDonald's Ireland not impacted by US changes - the Happy Meal cheeseburger is here to stay
COURTS
Graham Dwyer objects to the way phone records were used in his murder trial
Graham Dwyer objects to the way phone records were used in his murder trial
Retrial ordered in case of man who had murder conviction quashed over jury's visit to rubbish chute
Call for tougher sentences over burglaries that 'destroy entire communities or ways of life'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
White House visit: Simon Coveney to brief Trump administration on Northern Ireland
Bertie Ahern says he's been 'talking to Simon Coveney' about the ongoing Stormont talks
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ warn people after victims lose thousands of euro in iTunes gift card scam
Gardaí warn people after victims lose thousands of euro in iTunes gift card scam
Garda who suffered PTSD after he was attacked by four men awarded €15,000 in compensation
Man presents himself to gardaí after man (24) injured in hit-and-run

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie