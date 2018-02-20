  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Doctor at rape trial: 'Not possible' to tell if injuries caused by consensual or non-consensual sex

The court also heard from a policeman from the rape crisis unit.

By Ashleigh McDonald Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 6:33 PM
7 hours ago 90,769 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3861928
Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
Image: Press Association
Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
Image: Press Association

Updated 6.29 pm

A DOCTOR WHO carried out a medical examination on a young woman who claimed she was raped by two international rugby players confirmed today it was not possible to determine whether intimate injuries she sustained were caused by consensual or non-consensual sex.

The forensic medical officer was giving evidence as the case against rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding (24) entered its fourth week.

Both men have denied rape, while Jackson (26) has denied a further charge of sexually assaulting the woman in the bedroom of his south Belfast home in July 2016.

The jury at Belfast Crown Court has already heard that in the aftermath of the alleged rape, the complainant – who was 19 at the time – first went to the Brook sexual health clinic in Belfast, before attending the Rowan sexual assault referral centre at Antrim Area Hospital.

The doctor who examined her, who has been a GP since 1996, told Belfast Crown Court the woman came as a self-referral, and that his role was both “evidential and therapeutic.”

The doctor confirmed nursing notes taken on the evening of 28 June, 2016 noted ‘no visible signs of injury’, and that he recorded the complainant was ‘co-operative but tearful’ when discussing what occurred.

When the doctor was asked what the complainant told him, he read a statement he made that night, which stated:

Went to an address after a nightclub. There a male ‘came on to me’. She refused his advances. Decided to leave, went back upstairs to get bag, male followed her in to the bedroom. He pushed her onto the bed, face down. Took off her trousers and underwear and vaginally raped her from behind, then turned her over and raped her from in front.

He continued:

“No condom was used, unsure whether there was ejaculation. He caused pain as he was ‘rough’. She noticed vaginal bleeding at this time. He kissed and touched her breasts and neck.”

“A second male entered the room and vaginally raped her while she was on her back. Unsure whether a condom was used, unsure about ejaculation. Second man kissed her neck.”

“A third male came in to the room, took his trousers off. When the second man got off her, she took her trousers and ran away.”

Violence

When the doctor was asked is he noted any threats and violence were used, he said he noted ‘none’.

He was also asked about bruising on the young woman’s right arm and leg, and told the court that during the exam, the woman said she had no recollection of how she got the bruises.

When he was asked “is it possible for you to say how they may have been caused?”, the doctor replied, “no, it is not possible.”

Regarding intimate injuries, the doctor noted the woman sustained a 1cm internal tear which he said had been caused by blunt force trauma.

And when asked if it was possible to determine whether or not this tear had been caused by either consensual or non-consensual sexual intercourse, the doctor replied:

There is no way to give entire credence as to whether this was consensual or not.

As he sat in the witness-box, the doctor was asked about the ‘history’ of the alleged rape, which he noted during the evening he examined the woman.

When he was asked by Jackson’s barrister Brendan Kelly QC: “If you are not given a full story by someone, and something is withheld from you, it may have an impact on the accuracy to your conclusion?”

The medic replied: “That would be correct, yes.”

The medic also confirmed he did not conduct an examination of the woman’s mouth as she didn’t make the case she had been orally raped.

Police

Earlier in today’s hearing, the jury heard the woman gave inconsistencies to police about this alleged oral rape.

The 21-year complainant has accused Olding of orally raping her at the same time she was being vaginally raped from behind by his teammate Paddy Jackson.

She claims the rape occurred in the bedroom of Jackson’s south Belfast home in the early hours of 28 June, 2016 following a night out in the VIP section of Ollie’s nightclub.

A policeman from the Rape Crisis Unit was cross-examined by Frank O’Donoghue QC, who is representing Olding.

When he was asked about details the complainant gave regarding Olding’s part in the sex attack, the Detective Constable said she was interviewed two days after the alleged incident

When asked about the mechanics of the sex attack, and how Olding’s penis came to be in her mouth, she told police: “I am not entirely sure to be honest.”

When she was again asked in the same interview about this, she said: “There was no conversation. I didn’t have a choice. I am really sure my head was forced down.”

The jury heard that Olding was arrested an hour after the complainant was interviewed by police. It also emerged that whilst Olding was being interviewed, at the same time police were searching his home.

Officers seized a number of items of clothing – but not the garments he was wearing on the evening in question.

The police officer confirmed to O’Donoghoe that Olding co-operated fully and gave an account of his actions to police during interview on 30 June, 2016.

It is Olding’s case that after putting his penis in her mouth, the woman performed oral sex on him.

He said he ejaculated then left the room, and that when he left the woman was on the bed.

The policeman was then asked if there were any inconsistencies between Olding’s version of events, and what a young woman who walked into the bedroom saw, and later told police.

The female witness, who also attended the afterparty at Jackson’s Oakleigh Park home, said she opened the door and saw a consensual threesome.

When asked if there were any inconsistencies in her account and Olding’s, the policeman said he didn’t think Olding mentioned a third person walking in, but there were differences regarding the woman’s state of undress at that point.

Read: Rugby rape trial: Rory Harrison told police alleged victim was ‘fixated on’ Paddy Jackson>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ashleigh McDonald

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Catherine Nevin has died at the age of 67
151,030  117
2
Doctor at rape trial: 'Not possible' to tell if injuries caused by consensual or non-consensual sex
90,612  0
3
You're going to need a PSC to get any kind of driving licence or learner permit from April
74,815  238
Fora
1
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
1,159  0
2
The company behind Bulmers is having big problems selling cider in the US
423  0
3
Chefs' pay is increasing - but it's still sub-par for junior roles
264  0
The42
1
English rugby player dies aged 27 after collapsing at training
53,700  17
2
Simon Zebo doesn't expect Ireland call in Paris
34,410  75
3
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
19,465  40
DailyEdge.ie
1
There was a brilliant response to last night's Dolores O'Riordan documentary on RTÉ
18,075  2
2
Noel Gallagher's wife says she hopes Liam Gallagher 'drops dead' before her kids are old enough to use social media... it's The Dredge
11,466  6
3
Fergie has apologised for her rendition of the national anthem that left celebrity audience members laughing
10,990  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Woods and Stricker named vice captains of US Ryder Cup team
Woods and Stricker named vice captains of US Ryder Cup team
Donald Trump moves to ban 'bump stocks' used in deadly Las Vegas shooting
McDonald's Ireland not impacted by US changes - the Happy Meal cheeseburger is here to stay
COURTS
Graham Dwyer objects to the way phone records were used in his murder trial
Graham Dwyer objects to the way phone records were used in his murder trial
Retrial ordered in case of man who had murder conviction quashed over jury's visit to rubbish chute
Call for tougher sentences over burglaries that 'destroy entire communities or ways of life'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
White House visit: Simon Coveney to brief Trump administration on Northern Ireland
Bertie Ahern says he's been 'talking to Simon Coveney' about the ongoing Stormont talks
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ warn people after victims lose thousands of euro in iTunes gift card scam
Gardaí warn people after victims lose thousands of euro in iTunes gift card scam
Garda who suffered PTSD after he was attacked by four men awarded €15,000 in compensation
Man presents himself to gardaí after man (24) injured in hit-and-run

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie