Independent Alliance want grandparents to get cash for helping out with childcare

GRANDPARENTS SHOULD GET an annual payment of €1,000 if they help out with the childcare of their grandchildren, according to the Independent Alliance.

Yesterday, members of the group met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe to discuss the forthcoming budget and the future of the coalition.

One of the issues discussed at the meeting was the introduction of a Grandparent and Grandchild Expenses Reimbursement Scheme to recognise “the valuable economic and social contribution which grandparents make in helping with their grandchildren in order to enable a parent of those children to work”.

It is understood the self-assessed payment would be available to all grandparents who care for their grandchildren for more than 10 hours per week.

State payment for grandparents

The measure was previously floated by Transport Minister Shane Ross over two years ago, who called for the childcare benefits rolled out by government to be extended to grandparents who help out with childminding.

However, it was ultimately ruled out by Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone who said people who look after their grandchildren would be “insulted” by the idea of receiving payments from the State.

Other items on the Independent Alliance’s wish list ahead of Budget 2019 include

An increase in Gambling Tax to fund Addiction Services.

The reinstatement of the Bereavement Grant of €850 to help with funeral costs

An increase in the tax-free thresholds for Gift and Inheritance Tax

Minister of State for Disabilities Finian McGrath also called for government to build on investment to disability services.

The Independent Alliance said the measures it is pursuing aim to protect the vulnerable in our society and offer “workable solutions to the legacies of the economic downturn in areas such as housing and health that still affect our country”.

As the group enters into the third Budget as part of the coalition, it said the government is now in a strong position to “share the rewards of our economic progress with the citizens of our country while taking steps to avoid a return to the destructive boom and bust policies of the past”.

It said members would now work with their government partners between now and Budget Day to deliver a “progressive, prudent and fair Budget”.