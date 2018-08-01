This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 1 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Independent Alliance want grandparents to get cash for helping out with childcare

Grandchild Expenses Reimbursement Scheme will be in the region of €1,000 per year.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 7:50 AM
25 minutes ago 1,894 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4156891
Members of the Independent Alliance - John Halligan, Shane Ross and Finian McGrath.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Members of the Independent Alliance - John Halligan, Shane Ross and Finian McGrath.
Members of the Independent Alliance - John Halligan, Shane Ross and Finian McGrath.
Image: RollingNews.ie

GRANDPARENTS SHOULD GET an annual payment of €1,000 if they help out with the childcare of their grandchildren, according to the Independent Alliance.

Yesterday, members of the group met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe to discuss the forthcoming budget and the future of the coalition.

One of the issues discussed at the meeting was the introduction of a Grandparent and Grandchild Expenses Reimbursement Scheme to recognise “the valuable economic and social contribution which grandparents make in helping with their grandchildren in order to enable a parent of those children to work”.

It is understood the self-assessed payment would be available to all grandparents who care for their grandchildren for more than 10 hours per week.

State payment for grandparents 

The measure was previously floated by Transport Minister Shane Ross over two years ago, who called for the childcare benefits rolled out by government to be extended to grandparents who help out with childminding.

However, it was ultimately ruled out by Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone who said  people who look after their grandchildren would be “insulted” by the idea of receiving payments from the State.

Other items on the Independent Alliance’s wish list ahead of Budget 2019 include

  • An increase in Gambling Tax to fund Addiction Services.
  • The reinstatement of the Bereavement Grant of €850 to help with funeral costs
  • An increase in the tax-free thresholds for Gift and Inheritance Tax

Minister of State for Disabilities Finian McGrath also called for government to build on investment to disability services.

The Independent Alliance said the measures it is pursuing aim to protect the vulnerable in our society and offer “workable solutions to the legacies of the economic downturn in areas such as housing and health that still affect our country”.

As the group enters into the third Budget as part of the coalition, it said the government is now in a strong position to “share the rewards of our economic progress with the citizens of our country while taking steps to avoid a return to the destructive boom and bust policies of the past”.

It said members would now work with their government partners between now and Budget Day to deliver a “progressive, prudent and fair Budget”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Suicide bomber who killed 22 in Manchester Arena was rescued by British navy in Libya
91,047  75
2
Man admits he killed woman and toddler, before dumping child's body in suitcase
52,694  41
3
Four-year-old Irish girl drowns in Spain
45,527  11
Fora
1
'We've put in effort, money, time': John Teeling won't axe his Louth whiskey warehouse plan... yet
1,231  0
2
A west Cork fintech company has scored a massive investment to expand globally
500  0
3
Ireland's oldest stockbroker is being sold to Chinese investors
437  0
The42
1
Australian golfer, 36, enters palliative care after third battle with cancer
45,067  16
2
'Goosebumps', 'Superb' and 'Incredible' - tributes pour in for RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game
40,809  28
3
The unseen hand helping Limerick overcome past failures and write their own history
30,463  8
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's sister is a brave woman cause she just called Chrissy Teigen a 'pudgy airhead'
21,332  7
2
Netflix defends renewing 13 Reasons Why, but Twitter is no longer here for it
7,106  3
3
Chloë Moretz reveals what she did with the 'hater' perfume Kim Kardashian sent her
5,877  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
HSE
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009
Ruth Morrissey's situation 'more hopeful' as doctors plan course of radical radiotherapy
HEALTH
'I regret any of this ever happened': Taoiseach says mediation in CervicalCheck cases not the 'holy grail'
'I regret any of this ever happened': Taoiseach says mediation in CervicalCheck cases not the 'holy grail'
Ready to burst: 12-pack Durex condoms recalled over fault concerns
Courts Service of Ireland reduces shares in Big Tobacco, but still holds €4.5m worth in stocks

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie