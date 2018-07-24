This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish honeymoon couple caught up in Greek wildfires

While the woman has since been hospitalised, the man remains missing.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 24 Jul 2018, 5:55 PM
6 minutes ago 630 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4145715
Damaged beach facilities at Kineta near Athens, Greece.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Damaged beach facilities at Kineta near Athens, Greece.
Damaged beach facilities at Kineta near Athens, Greece.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

AN IRISH COUPLE on their honeymoon has been caught up in wildfires in Greece which have claimed the lives of over 70 people.

The fires have started in a number of different areas outside of Athens and in the Penteli area, north-east of the capital Athens.

Itâ€™s understood that the couple became separated and that while the woman has since been hospitalised, the man remains missing.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, while not going into specifics of any case, has said it is providing consular assistance to a number of individuals in Greece at the present time.

Irish holidaymakers are being urged to contact their travel company or accommodation provider.

Strong winds are exacerbating the fires, with forecasters warning that conditions will remain challenging today.

