Irish honeymoon couple caught up in Greek wildfires

AN IRISH COUPLE on their honeymoon has been caught up in wildfires in Greece which have claimed the lives of over 70 people.

The fires have started in a number of different areas outside of Athens and in the Penteli area, north-east of the capital Athens.

Itâ€™s understood that the couple became separated and that while the woman has since been hospitalised, the man remains missing.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, while not going into specifics of any case, has said it is providing consular assistance to a number of individuals in Greece at the present time.

Irish holidaymakers are being urged to contact their travel company or accommodation provider.

Strong winds are exacerbating the fires, with forecasters warning that conditions will remain challenging today.