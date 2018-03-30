  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 30 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Heartbeat and Worzel Gummidge star Bill Maynard dies aged 89

He died in hospital not long after breaking his hip in a fall.

By Paul Hosford Friday 30 Mar 2018, 5:52 PM
1 hour ago 5,987 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3933246
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

BILL MAYNARD, KNOWN for his roles as Greengrass in Heartbeat and Sergeant Beetroot in Worzel Gummidge, has died.

The veteran actor was 89.

He died in hospital not long after breaking his hip in a fall, his daughter-in-law told the BBC.

“He was larger than life and he just loved showbiz,” Jacqueline Reddin said.

“He was so proud of the fact that he had been working for 81 years.”

Maynard will be best known as poacher Claude Greengrass in the 1960s-set drama Heartbeat. He starred in the show from 1992 to 2000 and in its spinoff The Royal until 2003. He also starred in Worzel Gummidge and three Carry On films.

His last appearance came in last year’s drama The Moorside, about the disappearance of Shannon Matthews.

He had recently filmed an episode of the quiz show Pointless.

He is survived by a daughter and a son, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Read: Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘undergoes emergency open-heart surgery’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
12-car collision in Galway among several crashes around country as hailstorms hit
102,538  42
2
Paddy Jackson intends to sue Senator over tweet sent after jury verdict
48,852  0
3
Army bomb squad called to Terenure after donor accidentally handed in 'grenade'
44,165  29
Fora
1
'Minutes after an interview with Ian Dempsey, the supplier said my Christmas order was delayed'
305  0
2
Cuisine de France's maker overturned a payout for a worker accused of showing up drunk
192  0
3
The 'Beast from the East' gave Irish grocer's a €10m sales boost
106  0
The42
1
'I was fully convinced in my head that it was just a job and it would be okay. That was naive'
26,118  5
2
'I’ve been surprised with how professional it is. Everything has been put in place to for us to be successful'
23,070  6
3
'The opportunity came out of nowhere': From the AIL to the Champions Cup 1/4 finals (and back again)
20,778  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
So, apparently Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Kardashian have been dating
15,215  0
2
You need to watch Holly and Phillip relive their very first appearances on This Morning
10,394  0
3
Ben Affleck says he's doing "just fine" in response to a fat-shaming article about his "great sadness"
8,988  8

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
BELFAST
Investigation under way after juror in rugby rape trial made comments online
Investigation under way after juror in rugby rape trial made comments online
Paddy Jackson intends to sue Senator over tweet sent after jury verdict
Explainer: What is the Good Friday Agreement?
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
Gardaí find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
Appeal to help find man last seen near Midland Regional Hospital
Motorists warned about hailstones as gardaí attend number of crashes
RUSSIA
âNo justification for thisâ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
‘No justification for this’ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
Russia escalates action against European countries as it puts UK diplomats on notice
Russia says US threat to freeze assets risks serious retaliation as it expels diplomats
COURT
California judge rules that coffee needs to be sold with cancer warning
California judge rules that coffee needs to be sold with cancer warning
French vegan convicted for saying 'justice' had been done after butcher killed in terror attack
South African estate agent jailed for racist rant in landmark ruling

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie