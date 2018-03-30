Arnold Schwarzenegger 'undergoes emergency open-heart surgery'

Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a speech at the One Planet Summit in Paris on 12 December 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a speech at the One Planet Summit in Paris on 12 December 2017

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER HAS undergone emergency open-heart surgery, according to US media reports.

The 70-year-old actor and former Governor of California underwent a catheter valve replacement at Cedars-Sinai hospital in LA yesterday, according to TMZ.

The website is reporting that there were complications during the procedure and doctors had to perform emergency surgery which lasted several hours.

SchwarzeneggerÂ is said to be stable after the procedure.

The former bodybuilder and Terminator actor previously had heart surgery in 1997 â€“ when he had an aortic valve replaced.