  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 30 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Widow of Pulse nightclub shooter found not guilty of lying to the FBI

Noor Salman, 31, began sobbing with joy when she was found not guilty.

By Associated Press Friday 30 Mar 2018, 4:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,759 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3933060
Image: AP
Image: AP

THE WIDOW OF the gunman who killed 49 people at a Orlando gay nightclub has been acquitted on charges of lying to the FBI and helping her husband in the 2016 attack.

Noor Salman, 31, began sobbing with joy when she was found not guilty of charges of obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organisation, WKMG reported. Salman was married to Omar Mateen when he attacked the Pulse nightclub. Police killed him after the massacre.

Prosecutors said Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together — including Disney World’s shopping and entertainment complex — and she knew he was buying ammunition for his AR-15 in preparation for a jihadi attack. She knew that he had a sick fascination with violent jihadi videos and an affinity for Islamic State group websites and gave him a “green light to commit terrorism,” prosecutors said.

Defence lawyers described Salman as an easily manipulated woman with a low IQ. They said Salman, who was born in California to Palestinian parents, was abused by her husband, who cheated on her with other women and concealed much of his life from her.

Lawyer Charles Swift argued there was no way Salman knew that Mateen would attack the Pulse nightclub because even he didn’t know he would attack it until moments before the shooting. His intended target was the Disney Springs complex, prosecutors said.

“It’s a horrible, random, senseless killing by a monster,” Swift said during closing arguments. “But it wasn’t preplanned. The importance to this case is that if he didn’t know, she couldn’t know.”

Statement

Orlando Shooter Wife Charles Swift, defence attorney for Noor Salman paces outside the Orlando Federal Courthouse. Source: Red Huber

Salman’s statement to the FBI in the hours after the attack appeared to play a key role in the case. In the statement, Salman said over “the last two years, Omar talked to me about jihad.”

She claimed her husband didn’t use the internet in their home, but he did, prosecutors said. She told investigators that Mateen had deactivated his Facebook account in 2013, but they found that he had an account up until the month of the shooting — and was friends with his wife. She said her husband only had one gun when he had three, and that he wasn’t radicalised, they said.

Mateen had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group before he was killed.

Salman also advised Mateen to lie to his mother when she inquired about his whereabouts on the night of the shooting, prosecutors said.

Defence lawyers said the FBI coerced Salman’s statement and she signed it because she was tired after extensive questioning and feared losing her young son. They fought to have it thrown out.

Jurors asked to review the statement more closely a couple of hours into their deliberations and the judge obliged, printing off copies for them.

During the trial, prosecutors said Mateen, who was born in New York to Afghan immigrants, intended to attack Disney World’s shopping and entertainment complex by hiding a gun in a stroller but became spooked by police and instead chose the gay club as his target.

Assistant US Attorney Sara Sweeney showed surveillance video of the Disney Springs complex that captured Mateen walking near the House of Blues club in the hours before the Pulse attack. In it, he looks behind him at police officers standing nearby before deciding to leave.

“He had to choose a new target,” she said.

Salman’s lawyer took the jury through the hours of her life before the attack. She called a friend and her uncle in California, saying that she was coming to visit and that Mateen would be joining them.

She talked with her in-laws, ate at Applebee’s and texted Mateen. He didn’t respond. She later went on Facebook, read a book and then texted Mateen again.

“You know you work tomorrow,” she wrote.

He responded: “You know what happened?”

She wrote, “What happened?”

Then he sent his last text: “I love you babe.”

Salman did not testify in her defence.

Read: Belgian politicians have cut the allowance of the king’s tearaway brother

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
12-car collision in Galway among several crashes around country as hailstorms hit
101,574  42
2
Army bomb squad called to Terenure after donor accidentally handed in 'grenade'
43,742  29
3
Paddy Jackson intends to sue Senator over tweet sent after jury verdict
40,540  0
Fora
1
This man has brought a concept that's shaking up London's property market to Ireland
816  0
2
An Irish sports data firm has signed a massive deal with America's soccer body
152  0
3
Cuisine de France's maker overturned a payout for a worker accused of showing up drunk
116  0
The42
1
Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich after six years in charge
27,988  46
2
'I was fully convinced in my head that it was just a job and it would be okay. That was naive'
25,368  5
3
'I’ve been surprised with how professional it is. Everything has been put in place to for us to be successful'
22,819  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
A Louth man has kept an Easter egg in his fridge for 40 years because it was 'too nice' to eat
13,906  2
2
Ben Affleck says he's doing "just fine" in response to a fat-shaming article about his "great sadness"
8,170  7
3
You need to watch Holly and Phillip relive their very first appearances on This Morning
7,601  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
BELFAST
Investigation under way after juror in rugby rape trial made comments online
Investigation under way after juror in rugby rape trial made comments online
Paddy Jackson intends to sue Senator over tweet sent after jury verdict
Explainer: What is the Good Friday Agreement?
GARDAí
Appeal to help find man last seen near Midland Regional Hospital
Appeal to help find man last seen near Midland Regional Hospital
Motorists warned about hailstones as gardaí attend number of crashes
PAC 'not satisfied' Garda College still operating under multiple tax codes
RUSSIA
âNo justification for thisâ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
‘No justification for this’ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
Russia escalates action against European countries as it puts UK diplomats on notice
Russia says US threat to freeze assets risks serious retaliation as it expels diplomats
COURT
California judge rules that coffee needs to be sold with cancer warning
California judge rules that coffee needs to be sold with cancer warning
French vegan convicted for saying 'justice' had been done after butcher killed in terror attack
South African estate agent jailed for racist rant in landmark ruling

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie