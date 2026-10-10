Gardaí assisted emergency services at the scene in the Maugheraboy area yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo
Sligo

Man (20s) dies and second man in critical condition after 'medical emergency' at house in Sligo

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Friday.
2.28pm, 10 Oct 2026
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A YOUNG MAN has died and another young man has been hospitalised following what gardaí described as a “medical emergency” in Co Sligo.

Gardaí assisted emergency services responding to the incident in the Maugheraboy area of Sligo late on Friday.

One man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, also in his 20s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

His condition is understood to be in critical condition.

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