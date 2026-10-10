Man (20s) dies and second man in critical condition after 'medical emergency' at house in Sligo

A YOUNG MAN has died and another young man has been hospitalised following what gardaí described as a “medical emergency” in Co Sligo.

Gardaí assisted emergency services responding to the incident in the Maugheraboy area of Sligo late on Friday.

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One man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, also in his 20s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

His condition is understood to be in critical condition.