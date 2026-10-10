Quiz: How much do you know about Tom Cruise?

TOM CRUISE RETURNED to the big screen this week with the release of black comedy Digger.

The film stars Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an oil magnate billionaire whose actions trigger an environmental crisis.

The film has already split critics, with some hailing it as an artistic triumph while others have branded it a box-office flop against a big budget.

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Whatever the verdict on Digger, Cruise’s track record is packed with hits and iconic roles over a lengthy career.

So, as his latest film hits cinemas, it’s time to put your Cruise knowledge to the test.

How much do you know about the Hollywood star?