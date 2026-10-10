Cruise at the premiere of Digger this week in California alamy
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about Tom Cruise?

The action star is returning to the screen this week with a new dark comedy
10.01pm, 10 Oct 2026
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TOM CRUISE RETURNED to the big screen this week with the release of black comedy Digger. 

The film stars Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an oil magnate billionaire whose actions trigger an environmental crisis.

The film has already split critics, with some hailing it as an artistic triumph while others have branded it a box-office flop against a big budget.

Whatever the verdict on Digger, Cruise’s track record is packed with hits and iconic roles over a lengthy career. 

So, as his latest film hits cinemas, it’s time to put your Cruise knowledge to the test.

How much do you know about the Hollywood star?

Cruise made his big screen debut in 1981, what was the name of the film?
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Risky Business
Endless Love

The Outsiders
Legend
Where was Tom Cruise born?
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New York
California

Kentucky
New Jersey
In 1988’s Rain Man Cruise plays Charlie Babbitt, who discovers his estranged older brother has inherited their father’s fortune. Who plays the brother Raymond?
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Jack Nicholson
Al Pacino

Robert De Niro
Dustin Hoffman
How many times has Cruise been nominated for an Academy Award?
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Four
Two

Seven
One
"Show me the money!" is a famous phrase from which of Cruise’s hit films?
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Magnolia
Jerry Maguire

Eyes Wide Shut
A Few Good Men
Who directed Cruise in the 1986 sports drama film The Color of Money?
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Steven Spielberg
Quentin Tarantino

Stanley Kubrick
Martin Scorsese
What is Cruise’s highest grossing film to date, earning nearly 1.5 billion dollars worldwide?
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Top Gun: Maverick
Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Mission: Impossible 2
War of the Worlds
Cruise was famously in a long term relationship with Katie Holmes. The actress was well known for starring in which TV show?
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One Tree Hill
The OC

Dawson's Creek
Gilmore Girls
In Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol Cruise famously scaled the outside of which real-world skyscraper?
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The Shard
Burj Khalifa

One World Trade Center
Shanghai Tower
Cruise starred as Joseph Donnelly in 1992’s Far and Away, a young Irish immigrant who flees to America. Who played his love interest, Shannon Christie, in the film?
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Julia Roberts
Laura Dern

Nicole Kidman
Sandra Bullock
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Clever Cat
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Top Dog
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Fin-flippin-tastic!
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What are ewe doing? Baaaad
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Turtle-y awful
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