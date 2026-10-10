Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#ICC:The winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, Navi Pillay, has called sanctions announced by the US on the International Criminal Court (ICC) “unheard of, unacceptable”.
#BOTCHED EXECUTION : Christa Pike has been discharged from hospital and returned to prison, her lawyers have said.
#DIESEL DEAL: US President Donald Trump has urged Ukraine to replace Volodymyr Zelensky with a new leader, lashing out at him for strikes on Russian oil refineries that have contributed to pre-election high diesel prices.
Good news! The Zoo returns to RTÉ next week giving viewers a glimpse of what it is like inside one of Ireland’s most popular attractions.
The first episode of the season roars onto screens with the world’s first cataract surgery ever performed on a hippopotamus.
18-year-old hippo Imani undergoes the historic procedure under the care of a specialised team in Dublin Zoo.
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