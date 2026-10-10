Protesters arrive for National Demonstration for Palestine Campaign today in Dublin Rolling News
the evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
8.13pm, 10 Oct 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

Screenshot 2026-10-10 at 19.40.14 The public-service pay dispute continues, with INMO members engaged in a work-to-rule Rolling News Rolling News

  • Public service union Fórsa has announced that strikes may continue into winter amid the ongoing pay dispute.
  •  A legal challenge to a decision by secretary of State Chris Bryant to halt an Orange Order parade in Co Armagh has been adjourned to Monday
  • Dance star Michael Flatley has described “never feeling pain like it” as he bid farewell to his wife. Mourners from across the world turned out to attend her funeral in Mount Merrion.
  • There will be no Dáil sitting on Wednesday as more than 100,000 public sector workers prepare to take part in a nationwide strike over pay.
  • Ireland has proposed €141 billion in cuts to the EU’s next long-term budget, falling short of demands from member states.
  • A young man has died, and another young man has been hospitalised following what gardaí described as a “medical emergency” in Co Sligo. 
  • Dermot Kennedy has announced the postponement of the rest of his US tour to avoid suffering “long-lasting damage” to his vocal cords.

INTERNATIONAL 

#ICC:The winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, Navi Pillay, has called sanctions announced by the US on the International Criminal Court (ICC) “unheard of, unacceptable”.

#BOTCHED EXECUTION : Christa Pike has been discharged from hospital and returned to prison, her lawyers have said. 

#DIESEL DEAL: US President Donald Trump has urged Ukraine to replace Volodymyr Zelensky with a new leader, lashing out at him for strikes on Russian oil refineries that have contributed to pre-election high diesel prices.

PARTING SHOT

Screenshot 2026-10-10 at 19.09.03 RTE RTE

Good news! The Zoo returns to RTÉ next week giving viewers a glimpse of what it is like inside one of Ireland’s most popular attractions.

The first episode of the season roars onto screens with the world’s first cataract surgery ever performed on a hippopotamus.

18-year-old hippo Imani undergoes the historic procedure under the care of a specialised team in Dublin Zoo.

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