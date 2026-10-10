Dermot Kennedy to postpone rest of US tour due to laryngitis

DERMOT KENNEDY HAS announced the postponement of the rest of his US tour to avoid suffering “long-lasting damage” to his vocal cords.

The Dublin singer had next been due to play in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday night.

However, Kennedy has shared a statement on social media announcing he needed to postpone the remainder of his shows after an infection left his vocal cords “very swollen”.

“I went to see another specialist in Atlanta today, and it turns out the laryngitis still isn’t gone, and because of the infection my vocal cords are still very swollen”, the singer wrote.

“I can’t sing right now, and I wouldn’t be able to make it through a show, and if I did force myself to carry on without healing fully, I’d just end up doing real long-lasting damage.

“At this point the best option is to reschedule the remaining dates of this tour so I can come back and give you the show you deserve when the time is right.”

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A little update. Something to bounce back from. Thank you for always sticking by me. https://t.co/8DP1YlX8Vh — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) October 10, 2026

Kennedy thanked his supporters who “are in this with me for the long run” and noted the decision was not made lightly.

He urged fans to “please hold on to your tickets” and stated that “these shows will happen, just not right now”.

The singer was scheduled to perform five more shows on the tour in Atlanta, as well as in Nashville, Austin, Irving and Bellevue.

Kennedy began his career busking on the streets of Dublin and is best known for singles such as Outnumbered, Giants and Power Over Me.

In April, he also became the first Irish solo artist to reach number one with his first three studio albums, Without Fear, Sonder and The Weight Of The Woods.

With additional reporting by PA