Micheal Flatley says he ‘never felt pain like this’ as wife is laid to rest

RIVERDANCE AND LORD of the Dance star Michael Flatley has described “never feeling pain like it” as he bid farewell to his wife Niamh O’Brien.

Flatley had the couple’s son Michael St James at his side as he tearfully paid tribute to their “lady of the dance”.

O’Brien (52) died peacefully at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin last week after an illness.

Mourners from across the world turned out to attend her funeral at the Church of St Thérèse, Mount Merrion, today.

They included former Riverdance lead dancer Padraic Moyles and actor Patrick Connolly Bergin.

Flatley was tearful as he described the last three weeks as “unbearable” for her as her health worsened, and played her favourite tune on his flute, telling mourners that he looked forward to their next dance together in heaven.

The funeral mass of Niamh Flatley Church of St Thérese, Mount Merrion this morning

Flatley began his eulogy saying “how did we get here?” adding that his legs felt hollow, that he felt empty on the inside, and had brought their son to the front of the church with him for strength.

“I felt a lot of pain in my life,” he told mourners, referencing his past as a boxer and during his dance career.

“But this morning I have never felt pain like this in my life.

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“We danced around the world for 20 years, and how well I remember her, she was always the dancer immediately on my left because she was the greater dancer we ever had because she was the most beautiful girl in the world.”

A funeral card at the Church of St Thérese, Mount Merrion this morning Rolling News Rolling News

The priest described O’Brien as a “human of great faith, selfless in care for others and a spirit believed in doing what was right”.

He said she was an outstanding ambassador and champion for Irish dance across the world.

“Niamh loved the lord of the dance in heaven and the lord of the dance on earth too,” he said.

Originally from Co Meath, Niamh O’Brien began Irish dancing at the age of three and competed professionally until she was 17, when she placed fourth in the world championships.

She performed the lead role of ‘Saoirse’ in Flatley’s Lord of the Dance show. She also appeared in his shows Riverdance, Feet of Flames and Celtic Tiger.

The couple married at St Patrick’s Church in Fermoy, Co Cork, in 2006.

Their son, Michael St James, was born the following year.

Flatley described the last three weeks of O’Brien’s illness as “torturous and unbearable for her”.

“She’s gone to heaven, but heaven is everywhere, heaven is around us all right here today, I believe Niamh is standing beside me right at this moment, I can feel her”, he said.

With additional reporting by PA