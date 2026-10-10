EU calls on US to reverse 'regrettable' sanctions on International Criminal Court

THE EUROPEAN UNION has called on the United States to reverse its “regrettable” sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC).

It comes as the United States imposed sanctions, vowing to cripple the tribunal’s operations just hours after the Nobel Peace Prize went to former ICC judge Navi Pillay.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would ban transactions with what he called a “rogue court,” escalating a long-running campaign by US president Donald Trump’s administration against the Hague-based tribunal.

“Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC,” Rubio said in a statement, which did not mention Pillay or the award.

In a statement today, the EU reaffirmed its commitment to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the rules-based international order.

It highlighted the Court’s role in holding individuals accountable for serious international crimes, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The EU stressed that the ICC respects national judicial systems and only intervenes when countries are unwilling or unable genuinely to investigate or prosecute such crimes.

“Attacks or threats against the Court, elected officials, personnel and those cooperating with the Court, including civil society representatives and service providers, are not acceptable.”

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“This is why the EU deeply regrets the announcement by the United States to impose sanctions against the Court as an institution.

“While we urge the US also to reverse these latest measures, we welcome its readiness to discuss its concerns with the States Parties to the Rome Statute and take note of the US decision to delay the entry into force of its latest measures.”

The statement added that the Court “must be able to operate independently, free from pressure or external interference”.

South African lawyer Navi Pillay has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law alamy alamy

Israel had criticised the awarding of the prize to South African human rights lawyer and judge, claiming that Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels “is certainly applauding from hell”.

Israel’s foreign ministry said her role in what it claimed was the “relentless, politically motivated demonization of Israel and promotion of the genocide”, referring to the findings that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, “speaks volumes”.

Meanwhile, Trump has called the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s choice “a disgraceful and embarrassing decision”.

“The United States of America, represented by me as your president, should have received the Nobel Peace Prize, but didn’t”, Trump said.

He added that he had “never heard” of Pillay.