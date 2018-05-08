Get that barbeque back in the shed because heavy rain is on the way

WE HOPE YOU enjoyed the fine weather because it’s not coming back any time soon.

Met Éireann has predicted that while it is not going to be too cold, the best we can expect today is temperatures with highs of 15 degrees nationwide.

While rain is expected to clear later this morning, forecasters have said occasional showers are on the way for the rest of the day.

It’s the same story for tomorrow and most of the week.

Tomorrow will be a wet day with rain reaching all parts of the province during the morning, persisting through the afternoon and finally clearing for the evening.

The forecast for tomorrow afternoon. Source: Met Éireann

The forecast read: “Blustery during the day with southerly winds becoming westerly as the rain clears. Highs of 10 or 11 degrees.

“Thursday will be a bright day with sunny spells and occasional showers. Highs of 11 to 13 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

“Heavy rain will spread eastwards during Friday morning with the rain persisting across much of the country until evening. Highs of 9 or 10 degrees in southerly winds.”