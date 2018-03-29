Mechanical fault causing significant delays to train services at Heuston Station

THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT delays to train services departing from Dublin’s Heuston Station this morning.

Irish Rail has confirmed that passengers on outbound trains from the station can expect delays of up to an hour or more.

A spokesperson for the transport operator said the delays have been caused by a mechanical fault on a train at Newbridge.



A maintenance team is currently working to repair the fault.

Customers with tickets who experience delays of 60 minutes or more can avail of a refund, Irish Rail has said.