  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's going to be a frosty, blustery, showery Easter weekend

Not entirely surprising.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 8:04 AM
11 minutes ago 808 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3930078

SINCE WE’RE ALMOST at the Easter weekend, let’s have a look at what weather the good folk at Met Éireann are predicting for the next few days.

The bad news is that there’s going to be a good bit of rain – the good news is there will be dry spells too, especially on Saturday and Sunday.

Today will be cold with showers expected later on, but there will also be a bit of sun.

“The showers will be heavy and prolonged in places with the risk of hail, sleet and thunder. Clear spells and scattered rain or hail showers overnight,” Met Éireann predict, adding that temperatures could fall into the minuses overnight.

Here’s a snapshot of the rainfall expected from tomorrow onwards, looking at noon each day:

Good Friday

Weather fri Source: Met Eireann

Another cool and showery day on Good Friday with the showers expected to be most frequent across Ulster and Leinster with the continued risk of hail and thunder. Top temperatures will range from 6 to 9 degrees in fresh to strong north or northeast winds.

Saturday

Weather sat Source: Met Éireann

Lots of dry and bright weather with sunny spells and just isolated showers, these most likely in eastern coastal counties. Brisk northeasterly winds will ease during the day.
Mostly dry overnight with clear spells and frost in sheltered spots.

Easter Sunday

Weather sat Source: Met Éireann

Current indications suggest Sunday will begin largely dry with sunny intervals and isolated showers. However, cloud is expected to build from the south during the day with rain extending to southern coastal counties during the afternoon.

Easter Monday

Weather mon Source: Met Éireann

A band of rain is expected to extend northwards across Ireland on Monday, possibly turning wintry across northern counties. Some drier, brighter weather developing in the west and southwest later but it will be cloudy and damp elsewhere.

Read: There will be major rail disruptions during the Easter weekend

Read: 6 family events to check out over the Easter break – from egg hunts to life-size teddies

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
237,272  0
2
When consent is contested, both sides are fighting for a 'win'
71,320  0
3
IRFU and Ulster Rugby to conduct review into Jackson and Olding trial
62,450  0
Fora
1
Banks can keep using crash-era losses to avoid tax so the State can 'get back its money'
235  0
2
Providence has found a Chinese partner to fund its oil drilling off the Cork coast
165  0
3
A Dublin startup has raised $12m to roll out its home STI and health tests
149  0
The42
1
Former Tipperary ladies footballer dies aged 26
133,604  18
2
'If you're 100kg against 130kg you're more than likely going to lose out there'
33,179  18
3
'People were killed over their connection with the GAA and that was the most tragic thing of all'
27,870  21
DailyEdge.ie
1
In 1987, a little girl hilariously complained that RTÉ were sabotaging her commitment to Lent by advertising sweets
25,035  3
2
Sarah Michelle Gellar has admitted to biting Beyoncé - sort of
8,990  3
3
Corey Feldman claimed he was stabbed, but the LAPD say otherwise
7,873  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
US court rules families of 9/11 victims can sue Saudi Arabia
US court rules families of 9/11 victims can sue Saudi Arabia
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
BELFAST
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Belfast council votes to award Bill Clinton freedom of the city
GARDAí
Social workers have to develop skills to deal with allegations of historical abuse 'on the hoof'
Social workers have to develop skills to deal with allegations of historical abuse 'on the hoof'
Gardaí launch investigation after horse dies on road in Cork housing estate
Gardaí renew appeal for information about Ballinasloe crash which killed two women
RUSSIA
'There's no place for this on the football pitch' - Russian fans condemned for monkey chants
'There's no place for this on the football pitch' - Russian fans condemned for monkey chants
Russian diplomat expulsion: 'Ireland should have avoided jumping on this bandwagon'
'These children were killed by corruption': Angry locals question official death toll in Russian fire

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie