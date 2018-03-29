It's going to be a frosty, blustery, showery Easter weekend

SINCE WE’RE ALMOST at the Easter weekend, let’s have a look at what weather the good folk at Met Éireann are predicting for the next few days.

The bad news is that there’s going to be a good bit of rain – the good news is there will be dry spells too, especially on Saturday and Sunday.

Today will be cold with showers expected later on, but there will also be a bit of sun.

“The showers will be heavy and prolonged in places with the risk of hail, sleet and thunder. Clear spells and scattered rain or hail showers overnight,” Met Éireann predict, adding that temperatures could fall into the minuses overnight.

Here’s a snapshot of the rainfall expected from tomorrow onwards, looking at noon each day:

Good Friday

Source: Met Eireann

Another cool and showery day on Good Friday with the showers expected to be most frequent across Ulster and Leinster with the continued risk of hail and thunder. Top temperatures will range from 6 to 9 degrees in fresh to strong north or northeast winds.

Saturday

Source: Met Éireann

Lots of dry and bright weather with sunny spells and just isolated showers, these most likely in eastern coastal counties. Brisk northeasterly winds will ease during the day.

Mostly dry overnight with clear spells and frost in sheltered spots.

Easter Sunday

Source: Met Éireann

Current indications suggest Sunday will begin largely dry with sunny intervals and isolated showers. However, cloud is expected to build from the south during the day with rain extending to southern coastal counties during the afternoon.

Easter Monday

Source: Met Éireann