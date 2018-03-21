There will be major rail disruptions during the Easter weekend

OVER THE EASTER weekend, Irish Rail will be undertaking major works at various locations across the country.

The company is also facilitating Kildare County Council in road underbridge works at Sallins, which means bus substitutions will be in place for some services.

The works will begin on Good Friday, 30 March and continue until Easter Monday, 2 April. Services will resume on Tuesday.

Irish Rail is recommending you check ahead on its website to see if your route is affected – here are the works that are planned.

Dublin Heuston to Waterford

Irish Rail will be upgrading its signalling system at Kilkenny on Friday 30 March – Monday 2 April (inclusive).

Bus transfers will be in operation between Dublin Heuston and Waterford to a revised schedule for all services from Good Friday 30 March to Easter Monday 2 April inclusive, due to major resignalling works in Kilkenny Station and Sallins bypass works.

Full services on this route will resume on Tuesday 3 April.

Dublin Heuston to Newbridge/Kildare

These works are in place to facilitate the Sallins road bypass works. They’ll be in place from Friday 30 March – Monday 2 April 12.30pm (inclusive).

Bus transfers will be operation between Heuston and Newbridge from Good Friday 30 March to 12.30pm approximately on Easter Monday 2 April. Services will operate to a revised schedule as follows:

Dublin Heuston to Cork/Limerick/Kerry: A bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Newbridge, with a train service between Newbridge and Cork, Limerick and Kerry

A bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Newbridge, with a train service between Newbridge and Cork, Limerick and Kerry Dublin Heuston to Galway/Westport: A bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Kildare, with a train service between Kildare and Galway and Westport

A bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Kildare, with a train service between Kildare and Galway and Westport Dublin Heuston to Hazelhatch: This will run on a revised schedule.

Full services on these routes will resume from 12.30pm on Easter Monday.

Northside Dart, Northern Commuter and Belfast Enterprise

In order to facilitate track repairs, these rail services will be suspended from Saturday 31 March to Easter Sunday, 1 April.

The track improvement works will take place between Connolly and Rush & Lusk. The services will operate as follows:

Dart services will not operate between Howth/Malahide and Dublin Connolly. Dart services between Connolly and Bray/Greystones will operate. Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets on northside routes during this time

will not operate between Howth/Malahide and Dublin Connolly. Dart services between Connolly and Bray/Greystones will operate. Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets on northside routes during this time Belfast Enterprise services will operate as a bus transfer between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda, with a train service between Drogheda and Belfast

will operate as a bus transfer between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda, with a train service between Drogheda and Belfast Northern Commuter services will operate to a limited schedule between Drogheda and Skerries, with a bus transfer between Dublin Connolly and Skerries.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said that ”while the vast majority of our works take place overnight or at times of minimal impact, the scale of some projects do cause unavoidable impact on services”.

They apologised for any inconvenience caused.