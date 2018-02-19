Man presents himself to gardaí after man (24) injured in hit-and-run

A MAN HAS presented himself at a Dublin Garda station after a hit-and-run incident.
At around 5.55am yesterday, a seriously injured 24-year-old man was found lying on the road near the intersection of Parnell Road and Clogher Road in Dublin 12.
Investigating gardaí believe he may have been struck by a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene.
The man, who’s originally from Cork, was taken to St James’ Hospital with serious head injuries.
Last night, a man presented himself at Sundrive Road Garda Station. A vehicle is now being examined by gardaí.
