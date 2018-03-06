Gardaí appeal for witnesses after 12-year-old hospitalised following Galway hit and run

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was hospitalised following a hit and run incident.

The 12-year-old boy was knocked from his bike by a car at a pedestrian crossing at Briarhill in Oranmore at around 7.15pm on Sunday.

It’s understood the driver of the car initially stopped but failed to remain at the scene and report the matter to gardaí.

The boy was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway. He has since been discharged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388 030 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.