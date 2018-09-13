This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 13 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

This David Hockney painting is expected to fetch $80m and set the record for a living artist

The British artist’s Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) will be auctioned in November.

By Associated Press Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 10:32 AM
1 hour ago 5,745 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4233236
Visitors standing next to Portrait of an Artist at Tate Britain.
Image: Yui Mok/PA Images
Visitors standing next to Portrait of an Artist at Tate Britain.
Visitors standing next to Portrait of an Artist at Tate Britain.
Image: Yui Mok/PA Images

ONE OF DAVID Hockney’s famous “pool paintings” is coming to auction and is expected to sell in the million range, easily breaking the record for a work by a living artist sold at auction.

The British artist’s Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), to be auctioned at Christie’s in November, is considered one of his premier works. Christie’s has estimated the work at about $80 million, but says it expects it to sell for more.

The previous record for a work by a living artist was set by Jeff Koons’ Balloon Dog, which sold for $58.4 million in 2013.

The 1972 painting by Hockney, now 81, is “the holy grail of his paintings, from both the historical and the market perspectives,” said Alex Rotter, co-chairman of post-war and contemporary art at Christie’s.

He noted that it reflects both the European and the American perspectives of an artist who came to live in California in the ’60s, and saw himself as living on both continents.

“It has all the elements that you would want in a Hockney painting,” Rotter said in an interview.

The California landscape, the beautiful trees and flowers and the sky, and then what we know him most for, which is the pool.

He noted that writers have referred to the swimming pool itself as being sort of a self-portrait of Hockney, though he never confirmed that, just saying he was fascinated to paint moving water.

The painting has been held by a private collector, and “we have been trying to get it for a very long time,” Rotter said.

A depiction of two men — one swimming the breaststroke underwater, the other standing by the pool looking down — the painting was originally inspired, according to background provided by Christie’s, by two photographs Hockney found juxtaposed on his studio floor, one of a swimmer in Hollywood in 1966, and another of a boy staring at something on the ground.

David Hockney exhibition in New York Hockney stands on front of the painting. Source: PA Images

The standing figure is said to represent Peter Schlesinger, whom the artist met in 1966, when the younger man was a student in one of Hockney’s art classes at UCLA. For the next five years, according to Christie’s, he was both “the great love of Hockney’s life” and one of his favourite models.

The relationship ended in 1971. Hockney had already begun the painting and he abandoned it, starting again the following year.

Record

The upcoming sale, Rotter said, “will definitely be a record for David Hockney at auction. And with Mr. Hockney one of the last of his generation still standing, and also painting, this painting will likely be the most expensive work by a living artist sold at auction.”

But who will buy an $80 million painting?

“It will be someone who wants the best painting of an artist,” Rotter said, “and the best painting of an artist with historical relevance.”

He added: “Wherever it ends up, I can tell you it will be surrounded by other top works of the 20th century.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Here's what you need to know about Apple's three new iPhones
    19,312  57
    Fora
    1
    		Ryanair cabin crew are going ahead with 'the biggest strike in the company's history'
    3  0
    The42
    1
    		Ratified! Former Longford star forward confirmed as new senior manager
    7,155  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jameela Jamil's body-shamer is the physical embodiment of a fear many recognise
    2,460  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Motorist banned from driving for six months and fined €750 for parking in disabled bay
    Three jailed for combined total of over 30 years after carrying out knife and acid robberies in the UK
    GARDAí
    Two men released from Garda custody following gun and ammunition seizure at Dublin property
    Two men released from Garda custody following gun and ammunition seizure at Dublin property
    Gardaí arrest four in crackdown on illegal TV streaming
    Man (30s) charged with fatal shooting at Bray boxing club at special evening court sitting
    HOUSING
    FF affordable housing plan aims to give â¬50k subsidy to help first-time buyers purchase a home
    FF affordable housing plan aims to give €50k subsidy to help first-time buyers purchase a home
    Men in balaclavas criticised during eviction of activists at occupied Dublin property
    Murphy attacks Sinn Féin 'stunt' as no confidence motion submitted against Housing Minister

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie