This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 9 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family who spent night at garda station secure temporary accommodation after 'traumatic few days'

Margaret Cash and six of her children had to spend last night in Tallaght Garda Station.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 9 Aug 2018, 5:38 PM
1 hour ago 11,755 Views 64 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4172480
The children who slept in Tallaght Garda Station last night.
Image: ICHH
The children who slept in Tallaght Garda Station last night.
The children who slept in Tallaght Garda Station last night.
Image: ICHH

PRIVATE EMERGENCY ACCOMMODATION has been sourced for a family who had to spend last night in Tallaght Garda Station in Dublin after failing to secure emergency accommodation.

Anthony Flynn, CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), said the organisation is paying for the city centre accommodation.

Margaret Cash (28) and six of her children, aged from one to 11, are expected to remain there until Monday. Another one of her children is staying with a family friend, having recently been released from hospital after suffering from a viral infection.

The fact that the family had to spend the night sleeping on chairs in a garda station has been widely condemned today.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie this evening, Flynn said the family have experienced “a traumatic couple of days” and “an awful lot of distress”.

He said, despite this, Margaret is trying to stay positive.

“They’re settled in, the kids have some decent food in their stomachs – takeaways had been the norm for a while. They were moving from there to garda stations. We’re trying to get them a little bit of stability.”

Margaret, who is from Tallaght, said she became homeless last September after the private house she was renting was repossessed.

‘Totally unacceptable’ 

Flynn said the fact Margaret’s children were among 16 children to sleep in garda stations in Dublin last night is “totally unacceptable” and an “indictment of the government and the council”.

He said Margaret was offered accommodation in Meath at 10pm yesterday but would have had to leave one of her children behind due to space constraints – something she was unwilling to do.

South Dublin County Council earlier said in a statement that families are assessed on a case-by-case basis at a homeless clinic.

“If homeless priority is granted, families would either be accommodated in a homeless home (where availability exists) or granted self-accommodation,” the statement said.

Self-accommodation allows applicants to self-source hotel accommodation on a short-term basis, according to the council.

If a family cannot source hotel accommodation, a freephone number is supplied and families can access accommodation through the family intake team on a night-by-night basis.

“All efforts are made to ensure families have accommodation on a temporary basis until more permanent arrangements can be put in place.”

Almost 10,000 homeless people 

Dublin Region Homeless Executive said that last night “an unprecedented number of families presented out-of-hours seeking emergency accommodation”.

The Department of Housing said in a statement that “addressing homelessness is a priority for this government and we are absolutely committed to increasing the delivery of housing to ensure that we can deliver solutions for those experiencing homelessness”.

Given the continuing number of families presenting to homeless services, as well as the continuing use of hotels, Minister Murphy commenced a Rapid Hub Programme in early January that will see additional family hub places added to the existing hubs.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show that 9,872 people were in emergency accommodation during the week of 18-24 June, an increase of 26 people compared with the previous month.

The figure includes 6,048 adults and 3,824 children.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (64)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'I was 13 when the Pope came to Ireland and I was raped by a priest the next year'
50,700  108
2
Hundreds of Ryanair flights cancelled as German and Dutch pilots join strike
44,326  66
3
'They had nowhere to go': Mother and six children spend night on chairs at garda station
43,496  301
Fora
1
Blanchardstown centre has been cleared for a renovation to 'bring it in line' with rivals
1,322  0
2
A Dunnes worker who claimed she was sacked because of her disability has won €30,000
563  0
3
The Dublin startup that's fine-tuning customer service... using artificial intelligence
223  0
The42
1
'It's a decision that's been made for me' - Referee James McGrath quits after All-Ireland final snub
45,390  65
2
'There wouldn't be much to bring us out of retirement, but this definitely would'
34,500  15
3
As It Happened: Galway v Tipperary, All-Ireland U21 hurling semi-final
31,260  36
DailyEdge
1
Christina Aguilera has been spotted in Dublin and people are in speculation overdrive wondering why
9,582  2
2
7 trends that need to sweep Dublin now that doughnuts are on the way out
6,953  0
3
Lindsay Lohan says women speaking out about their #MeToo experiences 'makes them look weak'
5,971  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
HSE
Man in non-secure facility sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults, court told
Man in non-secure facility sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults, court told
Fianna Fáil tweet about HSE being on crack 'not representative of party policy'
'A national scandal': Almost one million on health waiting lists in first half of year
HIGH COURT
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Judge dismisses claim that Patrick Hutch's detention at Cloverhill Prison is unlawful
Thalidomide group welcomes right to discover State documents in 'mother of all battles'
GARDAí
Missing 57-year-old Dublin man found safe and well
Missing 57-year-old Dublin man found safe and well
Driver was 11 times over legal alcohol limit, had open bottle of wine beside him
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie