Thursday 9 August, 2018
'They had nowhere to go': Mother and six children spend night on chairs at garda station

The family has now left Tallaght Garda Station and are on their way to South Dublin County Council’s Housing Department.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 9 Aug 2018, 12:03 PM
12 minutes ago 1,422 Views 10 Comments
Tallaght Garda Station
Image: Google Maps
Tallaght Garda Station
Tallaght Garda Station
Image: Google Maps

A FAMILY OF seven spent the night in a Dublin garda station last night after failing to secure emergency accommodation.

Gardaí confirmed that a young mother and her six children – aged from one-year-old to 11 years old) presented to Tallaght Garda Station during the night as “they had nowhere to go”.

Members of An Garda Síochána tried all emergency lines in relation to homeless shelters and no accommodation was located.

A number of local hotels were also phoned.

Gardaí said the family was cared for during the night by members working.

They received a hot breakfast this morning at the station.

The family has now left Tallaght Garda Station and are on their way to South Dublin County Council’s Housing Department, according to gardaí.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show that 9,872 people were in emergency accommodation during the week of 18-24 June, an increase of 26 people compared with the previous month.

The figure includes 6,048 adults and 3,824 children.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Brian McLoughlin of Inner City Helping Homeless said: “It’s absolutely heartbreaking. It’s terrible that we’ve nearly 4,000 children who are growing up in hotels, bed and breakfasts and family hubs.

We’ve seen reports of the mental impact it has on their mental health and the child’s development when they’re living in these surroundings but to have them sleeping in a garda station is just absolutely outrageous.

“It’s a case where there should never be a position where a small child has to sleep on a chair in a garda station.”

South Dublin County Council said in a statement that families are assessed on a case-by-case basis at the homeless clinic.

“If homeless priority is granted, families would either be accommodated in a homeless home (where availability exists) or granted self-accommodation,” the statement said.

Self-accommodate allows applicants to self-source hotel accommodation on a short-term basis, according to the council.

“If a family cannot source hotel accommodation, a freephone number is supplied and families can access accommodation through the family intake team on a night-by-night basis.

“All efforts are made to ensure families have accommodation on a temporary basis until more permanent arrangements can be put in place.”

The Department of Housing has been contacted for comment.

