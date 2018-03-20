  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Hooded men' to ask Irish government to appeal European 'torture' ruling

“I’ve never spoke to the European court about how we feel 45 years later,” one of the ‘hooded men’ Francie McGuigan said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 7:39 PM
24 minutes ago 1,018 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3914503

BRITAIN-IRELAND-NIRELAND-UNREST-EU-RIGHTS Men who were detained by the British in 1971, some of the so-called 'Hooded Men'. Source: AFP/Getty Images

A GROUP OF men who say they were tortured by British soldiers in the 1970s are to ask the Irish government to appeal their case after a decision was given earlier today.

The European Court of Human Rights rejected the appeal taken by the Irish government  against the UK to revise its judgement in the case of the ‘hooded men’ – a case involving the alleged torture and ill-treatment of 14 men who were interned in the North in 1971.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said this evening that the government would consider the ruling carefully, and that he would meet with the ‘hooded men’ in the coming weeks.

My thoughts today are with the men who suffered this treatment, and who have had to deal with the long-lasting effects. I know that they will be understandably disappointed with this morning’s judgment.

He added that it was “important to note” that the original court ruling from 1978 still stands, which shows the techniques used were in breach of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Although the European Commission of Human Rights found in 1976 that the ‘five techniques’ used on the men amounted to torture, the European Court of Human Rights reversed that finding two years later.

By 13 votes to 4, and without hearing evidence from the men, it found that although the events “undoubtedly amounted to inhuman and degrading treatment… they did not occasion suffering of the particular intensity and cruelty implied by the word ‘torture’”.

That finding was appealed by the Irish government, but today the European court ruled that it would not review the finding that the five techniques were torture (the five techniques were hooding, wall-standing in stress positions for hours, white noise, sleep deprivation, and food and water deprivation).

The revision request was dismissed by six votes to one by a Chamber

One of the ‘hooded men’, Francie McGuigan, told TheJournal.ie that it was “very disappointing” that the court decided against a revision.

“I’ve never spoke to the European court – neither have any of the lads – about how we feel 45 years later, about the effect it has had.”

He said that after the seven days of internment at the age of 23, he had three fractured ribs, the in-steps of his feet were destroyed from being dragged along corridors, and he was diagnosed with PTSD.

Two brothers walked by one of the guys [Kevin Hannaway] in prison and didn’t recognise him, his face was so badly beaten.
Sean McKenna who was 42, his hair had turned from back to pure white in that week. Sean McKenna died within two years.

“Four [of the 14] lads have died, and for them to say this wasn’t torture…”

Today, the European court ruled that the documents did not demonstrate facts such as the longterm impact on the psychology of the men involved.

But the court did acknowledge the lack of assistance from the UK, which had conceded that authorisation for the techniques had been given “at high level”.

Archived documents discovered in 2013 revealed the extent of the UK government’s involvement in and knowledge of the treatment of those 14 men.

Home secretary at the time Merlyn Rees wrote in a letter to Labour prime minister James Callaghan in 1977:

“It is my view (confirmed by Brian Faulkner before his death) that the decision to use methods of torture in Northern Ireland in 1971/72 was taken by Ministers – in particular Lord Carrington.”

If at any time methods of torture are used in Northern Ireland contrary to the view of the government of the day I would agree that individual policemen or soldiers should be prosecuted or disciplined; but in the particular situation of 1971/72, a political decision was taken.

The ‘hooded men’ are being provided with legal representation by The Pat Finucane Centre, solicitor Kevin Winters and Amnesty International Ireland.

Read: Treatment of ‘hooded men’ wasn’t torture, human rights court rules

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: Are you considering deleting your Facebook?
71,709  143
2
'Since moving to Ireland I have been born again, I want to thank the country for that'
48,036  100
3
Student shooter dead and two injured in shooting at US high school in Maryland
47,776  81
Fora
1
Ryanair plans to buy a majority stake in a new Austrian airline founded by an F1 legend
309  0
2
'Starting a business affects your health and your family life - people don't realise that'
94  0
3
'Historic gems' like Dublin's Custom House should just be used for tourism
76  0
The42
1
'Playing against Barca and Real - I thank my lucky stars': the Irishman who took La Liga by storm
46,152  26
2
'I fear he is going to be out for quite a long time': Worrying update on Grand Slam winner Earls' injury
43,332  29
3
The Rugby Show Live: Rating the Irish Grand Slam winners' performances
12,547  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
Can you guess how these celebrities have ties to Ireland?
7,455  2
2
A lot of people reckon Paul Ryder was robbed of a place at the Ireland's Got Talent final
7,161  0
3
7 reasons why Irish girls shouldn't have been putty in Westlife's hands (but still were)
6,351  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner &quot;following up&quot; with Facebook over Cambridge Analytica
Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner "following up" with Facebook over Cambridge Analytica
Poll: Are you considering deleting your Facebook?
Explainer: What is Cambridge Analytica? The firm at the heart of Facebook's alleged data breach
GARDAí
Man due in court over theft of â¬12,000 from Dublin garda station
Man due in court over theft of €12,000 from Dublin garda station
Gardaí investigating McDonald's burglary after considerable damage caused to building
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
DUBLIN
National League football final to clash with Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens
National League football final to clash with Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens
Dublin City Council gives the go-ahead for Rolling Stones Croke Park gig
Dublin is the best city to live in across Ireland and UK
EU
UK and EU agree on Brexit 'backstop' solution for the Irish border
UK and EU agree on Brexit 'backstop' solution for the Irish border
Some fidget spinners can cause serious injuries to children - EU report
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie