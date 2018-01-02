  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 2 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'These are not just figures - they're human beings': Trolley numbers up 96% in ten years

University Hospital Limerick recorded the highest annual number of 8,869 people waiting on trolleys.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 2:00 PM
4 hours ago 7,879 Views 60 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3776929
Image: Shutterstock/Brocreative
Image: Shutterstock/Brocreative

Updated 4pm

ALMOST 100,000 people who were seeking admission to hospital spent time waiting on a trolley or chair before being given a bed, latest figures show.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said this morning that the figures indicate any improvements to hospital overcrowding is highly unlikely in 2018 unless drastic steps are taken immediately.

Overall, 98,981 admitted patients were recorded as awaiting a hospital bed in 2017 – an increase of 6% on that of 2016 and an increase of 96% on 2007′s total figure of 50,402.

University Hospital Limerick recorded the highest annual number of 8,869. Sinn Féin TD for Limerick Maurice Quinlivan said the figures were “stark, shocking and totally unacceptable”.

“These are not just statistics, these are human beings. We know them because often they are our family, neighbours and friends. In many cases they are our grandparents, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters,” he said. 

“These figures must be a wake up call to the Minister for Health.  They represent more than a six-fold increase on the figures from 2006.”

Most overcrowded

Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway recorded 6,815 and 6,563 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Mater University Hospital in Dublin was the capital’s most overcrowded hospital with 5,238 patients on trolleys during 2017.

Smaller hospitals such as Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan showed drastic increases from 595 in 2016 to 2,435 in 2017. Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe recorded 1,569 patients on trolleys compared with 892 in 2016.

This morning, the INMO recorded a total of 656 patients waiting on trolleys or in wards waiting for admission for a bed in hospitals across Ireland.

Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher said the government’s “mismanagement of this issue is now being blatantly exposed”.

Every January we see a significant spike in trolley figures, but today’s stats are record breaking.  Minister Harris and his predecessors Leo Varadkar and James Reilly all pledged to tackle overcrowding, but the reality is the situation is getting worse, not better.

Winter plans

The newly appointed general secretary of the INMO Phil Ní Sheaghdha noted that for a second year running, the INMO trolley and watch ward figures heading into the final weekend of the year, recorded over 300 patients waiting on trolleys or on additional beds in wards of Ireland’s busiest hospitals.

Ní Sheaghdha has called on the HSE to explain “how the predictable increases in Emergency Department admissions remain outside the scope of hospitals to manage and control”.

“Despite investment in winter plans, smaller hospitals are now severely overcrowded which is manifestly unsafe and leads to higher cross infection and poorer outcomes for patients.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Ní Sheaghdha said that the INMO meets with hospital managers on a weekly basis and while some are putting in all their efforts to resolve the crisis, others are falling short.

“The stats we have published today demonstrate that despite the best efforts of some hospital managers, it still is a real problem, which shows that capacity is a problem. We need more beds and we need more acute beds,” she said.

“We’re calling this week for the national task force to meet. It has to meet because we know that January is going to be a lot worse… January looks like it’s going to be an absolute mess.”

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

Read: Dublin pub customers tackled and held armed robber until gardaí arrived

More: Over 23,000 formal complaints were made to the HSE in 2016

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (60)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Two 'status orange' weather warnings issued as Storm Eleanor sweeps in
91,657  49
2
YouTube star apologises for posting video of dead body in Japanese 'suicide forest'
52,502  41
3
Could this Japanese budgeting journal help you save money in 2018?
33,324  15
Fora
1
There'll soon be a huge new €160m ferry running between Dublin and Holyhead
653  0
2
The tanning tax and a new minimum wage: These Budget measures have just kicked in
457  0
3
The Irish-owned BB's café chain has hatched a plan to open dozens of outlets
112  0
The42
1
'Any shows where I'm the main event, RTÉ can - and will - have them, no matter what'
60,372  13
2
A game of two halves! Four-try Ulster produce massive comeback to topple 14-man Munster
28,483  93
3
This American university spent $55 million on a new football complex - the photos are absolutely outrageous
25,455  28
DailyEdge.ie
1
13 extremely important celebrity predictions for 2018
7,831  6
2
19 times we were proud to call Michael D our President in 2017
7,561  3
3
Conor McGregor spent New Year's in bed with the Australian flu ... It's The Dredge
6,878  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Murder investigation launched into stabbing of 40-year-old man on New Year's Eve
Murder investigation launched into stabbing of 40-year-old man on New Year's Eve
Schoolboy accused of assaulting woman in Dun Laoghaire to face further charges
Motorist who kept driving after two collisions failed roadside drug test
DUBLIN
The winning â¬38.9 million EuroMillions ticket was sold in Dublin - and has yet to be claimed
The winning €38.9 million EuroMillions ticket was sold in Dublin - and has yet to be claimed
The story of Alice Clifford, a Dublin mother who went missing from a hospital 38 years ago
Gardaí investigate after taxi driver has phone stolen by two men with 'fake' gun
LEO VARADKAR
Proposals to give parents a tax credit for directly employing childminders in their own home
Proposals to give parents a tax credit for directly employing childminders in their own home
Leo says Trump doesn't have the skill set to bring stability to Northern Ireland
Quiz: What was Leo Varadkar doing here?
ROBBERY
Dublin pub customers tackled and held armed robber until gardaÃ­ arrived
Dublin pub customers tackled and held armed robber until gardaí arrived
Security man who missed a break-in because he was looking at his mobile phone loses job
Garda appeal after women robbed of over €50,000 at gunpoint

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie