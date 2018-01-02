Dublin pub customers tackled and held armed robber until gardaÃ­ arrived

THREE CUSTOMERS TACKLED an armed robber in a Dublin pub last night, holding him until he could be detained by gardaÃ­.

GardaÃ­ have arrested a man in connection with the attempted armed robbery in the pub on the Firhouse Road on the southside of the capital.

A man entered the premises just before midnight armed with what is believed to be a firearm, threatened staff and demanded a sum of cash. The man was challenged by three people on the premises and held until he was arrested by gardaÃ­.

The suspected firearm was recovered at the scene and has been sent for technical examination.

The suspect is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under section 30 of Offences Against the State Act 1939.