Body of man (50s) recovered after car went into water at Howth harbour

The scene of the incident at Howth harbour

The scene of the incident at Howth harbour

EMERGENCY SERVICES HAVE recovered the body of a man after a car entered the water at Howth harbour yesterday evening.

An alarm was raised after the car entered the water at the fish dock in Howth at around 5.15pm.

A body of a man in his 50s has been recovered from the scene.

A number of Dublin Fire Brigade units attended the incident as part of a multi agency response involving the Coast Guard, the RNLI and firefighters based in Kilbarrack and North Strand.

Divers located the car and attempts were made to retrieve it from the water.