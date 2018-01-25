  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 25 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Body of man (50s) recovered after car went into water at Howth harbour

An alarm was raised after the car entered the water at the fish dock in Howth yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 7:58 AM
1 hour ago 8,453 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3815692
The scene of the incident at Howth harbour
Image: RollingNews.ie
The scene of the incident at Howth harbour
The scene of the incident at Howth harbour
Image: RollingNews.ie

EMERGENCY SERVICES HAVE recovered the body of a man after a car entered the water at Howth harbour yesterday evening.

An alarm was raised after the car entered the water at the fish dock in Howth at around 5.15pm.

A body of a man in his 50s has been recovered from the scene.

A number of Dublin Fire Brigade units attended the incident as part of a multi agency response involving the Coast Guard, the RNLI and firefighters based in Kilbarrack and North Strand.

Divers located the car and attempts were made to retrieve it from the water.

Read: ‘My heart is so full’: Victims of US Gymnastics doctor react to 175-year sentence

More: ‘I would love to do it’: Trump says he’s ready to be questioned in Russia investigation

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
124,034  258
2
The Presidents Club to close down following sexual harassment claims
48,739  105
3
Irish teenager brought to US when he was 12 to be deported for overstaying his visa
48,388  53
Fora
1
Ikea is 'exploring the option' of opening a south Dublin store
1,544  0
2
'I'd work 70 hours a week for myself so I don't have to work 40 for someone else'
382  0
3
Supermac's is hiring hundreds of people as it opens half a dozen new outlets
328  0
The42
1
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
43,717  148
2
As it happened: Arsenal v Chelsea, League Cup semi-final
35,721  41
3
Ireland draw Denmark and Wales in inaugural Uefa Nations League
33,972  38
DailyEdge.ie
1
Phil from Tallafornia was on First Dates Ireland last night and well, he hasn't changed a bit
9,907  5
2
Dua Lipa broke up with her boyfriend and her fans are already on to her about breaking the rules
7,681  2
3
Saoirse Ronan celebrated her third Oscar nomination with a candle on some brown bread with jam
7,649  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HOUSING
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Those who bought houses with major defects 'should get a redress scheme'
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
The tactical switch that won the game for Arsenal and more League Cup talking points
James McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
OPINION
'It breaks my heart that my daughter might think she only exists because terminations were forbidden'
'It breaks my heart that my daughter might think she only exists because terminations were forbidden'
Dear Sirs... How can we take you seriously when you sponsor and attend these events?
'Incontinence, groin pain, I find it hard to walk and physical relations with my husband are impossible'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie