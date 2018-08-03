This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 3 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Utter nonsense': Sinn Féin MEP rubbishes reports that she is against vaccinations

Many people on social media have been accusing the MEP of being an anti-vaxxer.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 3 Aug 2018, 8:00 PM
55 minutes ago 2,514 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4164229
Liadh Ní Riada
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Liadh Ní Riada
Liadh Ní Riada
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

SINN FÉIN’S LIADH Ní Riada has rubbished online commentator’s claims that she is against vaccinations.

Many people on social media have been accusing the MEP of being an anti-vaxxer.

It appears that comments she made during a radio show in 2016 have resurfaced as speculation grows that she might be nominated by Sinn Féín to contest this year’s presidential election.

This evening, Ní Riada released a statement saying that she never said she was against vaccines.

It read: “It is utter nonsense to claim that I am in any way opposed to vaccinations.

“During a radio interview in 2016 I clearly outlined that my issue was a lack of information coming from the HSE.  A lot of concern and confusion around the HPV vaccination was going on at the time resulting in a pick up of the vaccine of just 51% and there was not nearly enough information forthcoming from the HSE to clarify matters or soothe the concerns of parents.

“So there is no confusion, let me be absolutely clear. Vaccines are a crucial part of modern life and it is only because of them that we now enjoy the greatest life expectancy in human history.

“I would, of course, encourage all parents to get their children fully vaccinated, including with the HPV vaccine and indeed there is recent research saying that this particular vaccine should be extended to boys, which I would also support.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Staff at Oberstown in row with management because they refused to bring detainee for ice cream
50,199  0
2
UK rapper Incognito stabbed to death in London
46,747  60
3
Teacher accused of sexual impropriety against student goes to High Court to stop garda vetting notification
44,929  0
Fora
1
After a garda probe and potential cyber breach, CityPost is headed for liquidation
1,624  0
2
A Kepak exec won a €7,500 payout after a dispute about checking emails out of hours
496  0
3
The State wants to build a data centre in Kildare - but it's worried about its own planning rules
229  0
The42
1
'The lads know how good he is, and can be, so there's a bit of a buzz around the place'
34,276  35
2
Paul O'Connell takes up coaching role with Top 14 side Stade Français
18,235  19
3
British-born sprinter Leon Reid cleared to represent Ireland at European Champs
15,674  25
DailyEdge
1
Sarah Jessica Parker is currently on an extremely typical Irish family holiday in Donegal
10,417  3
2
Skin Deep: Do you actually need to be using primer or does it belong in the bin?
5,401  0
3
RTÉ Archives has created an exhibition of loads of Irish celebs before they were famous
5,406  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
GARDAí
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Man (70) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway
Man dies in house fire in Cavan
RYANAIR
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Poll: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?
Irish Ryanair pilots to hold further one-day strike on Friday 10 August

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie