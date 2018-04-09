  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 9 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hungary's right-wing prime minister claims victory as his party takes sweeping lead

Viktor Orban has been outspoken on mass immigration.

By AFP Monday 9 Apr 2018, 7:16 AM
30 minutes ago 1,226 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3947659
Image: Laszlo Balogh via Getty
Image: Laszlo Balogh via Getty

HUNGARY’S NATIONALIST PRIME Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed a “historic victory” as his right-wing party took a thumping lead in the country’s key parliamentary election.

With almost 98% of votes counted, Orban’s Fidesz party has won 48.81% of the vote, the National Election Office (NVI) said, surpassing even the expectations of many within Fidesz.

The score represents an improvement on four years ago, and puts the 54-year-old premier on track for a third consecutive term in office — and more possible clashes with Brussels.

Voter turnout had reached 69.26% , up more than seven points on elections in 2014, the NVI said, with several polling stations forced to open late to accommodate the increase.

Addressing flag-waving supporters in Budapest late on Sunday, Orban said the result gave Hungarians “the opportunity to defend themselves and to defend Hungary”.

The crowd cheered as a giant TV screen showed electoral maps of the country almost completely covered in Fidesz’s orange colour.

‘No opposition here’

At end of his speech, Orban led the crowd in singing a song from the country’s 1848 revolution, Long Live Hungarian Freedom.

One supporter, 53-year-old Eva Halasz, said: “Viktor is the only leader for Hungary, this proves he has the nation behind him, there is no-one in this country like him, there is no opposition here.”

Before the vote it had been thought that a surge in voter turnout would favour the opposition Jobbik, a far-right party that has been moving towards the centre, and the centre-left Socialists.

However, with nearly all votes counted, results show Jobbik trailing far behind with 19.67% , the Socialists on 12.42% and the environmentalist LMP party on 6.97%.

Jobbik’s leader Gabor Vona resigned on Sunday night, as he had promised to do if Jobbik didn’t win, and railed against the “lies” and “constant attacks” his party had had to face in the campaign.

 ’Mass immigration rejected’

Orban will likely seize on the results as vindication of his clashes with EU institutions over his hardline anti-immigration policies and rejection of the EU’s refugee resettlement programme, as well as his moves to clamp down on civil society groups.

An Orban victory will also provide a boost for other nationalist politicians and those on the far-right around Europe who look to him as an inspiration.

In his speech Orban himself thanked Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s governing PiS party, for his support.

Poland and Hungary see each other as key allies in their battles with EU institutions.

France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen tweeted her congratulations on Sunday night, saying the “reversal of values and mass immigration promoted by the EU has been rejected once again”.

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders was also quick to welcome the “excellent result”.

“These elections have proved that migration is indeed a winning card for Orban’s Fidesz. In the current Hungarian context, migration prevails against all other issues, from corruption to healthcare,” analyst Andras Biro-Nagy from the Policy Solutions think-tank told AFP.

In terms of what a third Fidesz term may hold, Biro-Nagy said “we should take seriously what Orban promised to his opponents [in a speech] on 15 March”.

In that speech, Orban had said he would take unspecified “moral, political and legal” measures against his opponents after the vote, prompting fears of a crackdown on opposition.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Marriage has some very tasty tax benefits attaching to it: Here's how to claim them
77,488  52
2
A tapas bar claims turning this Dublin church into a food hall could cause 'a major rat problem'
58,337  37
3
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man in his 40s struck and killed by car on motorway in Kildare
53,550  7
Fora
1
One of Ireland's biggest builders plans to overhaul Athlone's rundown Texas Shopping Centre
3,145  0
2
How to make sure your family business is ready for the next generation
109  0
The42
1
As it happened: The Masters, final round
73,210  43
2
As it happened: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Division 1 hurling league final
43,012  34
3
'I saw people taking drugs, taking tablets and drinking. I said, 'I don't want this life''
39,721  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Zayn Malik has pulled the classic Taylor Swift move, and Instagram is absolutely weak
17,625  0
2
Bertie Ahern had Twitter absolutely hopping after appearing on The Ray D'Arcy Show last night
12,512  6
3
An elderly Irish couple have struck up a friendship with Kim Kardashian's makeup artist
8,054  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
IRELAND
'It's a huge deal to wear the green of Ireland' - Mixing it up between the world stage and school
'It's a huge deal to wear the green of Ireland' - Mixing it up between the world stage and school
'Less talk, more action': Thousands take to streets of Dublin calling for end to homeless crisis
'Always being the little kid, you have to try and find a way not to get hit too hard’
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
'It is very difficult to explain': Conte bemused by Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham
Chicharito's late equaliser leaves Chelsea's top-four bid in tatters
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie