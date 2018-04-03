Gardaí unsure if Hutch family member was targeted by gunman in Turkey

Pictured at front of coffin are Gareth and Derek Hutch carrying the body of Eddie Hutch Snr. Both pall-bearers are now dead.

DETECTIVES ARE UNSURE if a member of the Hutch family who survived an assassination attempt in Ireland earlier this month was actually targeted by gunmen in Turkey last week, TheJournal.ie has learned.

Shortly after 7pm last Friday evening, the man jumped from the window of his Turkish room in Kusadasi and shattered both his ankles. He claims he saw two men with balaclavas outside his front door.

Two phone calls were made by a female member of his family to separate garda stations telling them of the incident. Gardaí are now carrying out their own inquiries and are liaising with Turkish police.

However, so far there has been no evidence to corroborate what the man thought he saw. CCTV is being reviewed in Turkey but early indications show that there is nothing to prove Hutch’s story.

Gardaí will continue to investigate and have spoken with the man who is not involved in criminality. Officers believe he is being targeted because he is a close relative of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

What makes gardaí’s jobs more difficult is the presence of a known Irish hitman in the Turkish resort at the same time. As the Irish Sun reported last week – a close associate of jailed feud murderer Eamon Cumberton was in Turkey at the same time. He is suspected of being in the Antalya region but officers are investigating if he was there for the Ireland vs Turkey football friendly or for to

Armed units will continue to patrol outside the homes of potential targets of the gang feud. However, unarmed members are still carrying out posts and patrols of members who are not seen as serious targets of the Kinahan cartel.

Two men were arrested after guns and ammunition were seized in the Millands area of Gorey – around 10 kilometres from where the intended target lives. Three cars, which gardaí believe were to be used in the crime, were also seized by officers. Loaded firearms were also confiscated.

The arrested men are well-known criminals – one is from the Sheriff Street area of Dublin 1 while the other man in is from the Docklands. They have since been released without charge.

The intended Hutch target has already survived one attempt on his life – he was believed to be the intended target when innocent man Trevor O’Neill was shot dead in Majorca, Spain, in 2016. The Dublin City Council worker was murdered after being confused for the Hutch family member.