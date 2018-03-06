  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 6 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Use the phone network iD Mobile Ireland? It's shutting up shop next month

Almost three years after its glitzy launch, the company will cease trading at the start of April.

By Fora Staff Tuesday 6 Mar 2018, 6:00 PM
4 hours ago 13,480 Views 34 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3888651
Image: iD Mobile/YouTube
Image: iD Mobile/YouTube

THE UK OUTFIT behind Carphone Warehouse will shutter its Irish mobile network after failing to secure a buyer for the company.

Almost three years after launching the brand here, Dixons Carphone put the Irish division of iD Mobile up for sale following multimillion-euro losses.

It was hoped that the service would be sold to a third-party. However, it was announced today that the High Court has appointed a provisional liquidator to oversee the closure of iD Mobile.

Tom Murray of financial consultancy Friel Stafford was appointed provisional liquidator and will manage the day-to-day operations of the company until it is wound up next month.

On 6 April, iD Mobile will cease to provide services here. All customers have been urged to switch to an alternative mobile network provider before that date.

A number of assets belonging to the company have been put up for sale and interested parties have been invited to fill out an online form.

As reported by Fora in June of last year, Dixons Carphone was on the lookout for a buyer for iD Mobile’s Irish unit after announcing that it would cease to operate the service here.

90346331_90346331 Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Glitzy launch

The network also operates in the UK, but in Ireland it is run as a ‘mobile virtual network operator’.

Such outfits do not have mobile networks of their own, instead using another operator’s network. iD Mobile uses Three’s mobile network.

Last year, Dixons Carphone said that the business model meant that while there was “excellent control”, there were also “upfront costs and increased administration”.

The iD Mobile brand had a high-profile launch in Ireland just two years ago and was mainly targeted at young adults.

It hoped to secure 6% of the Irish mobile market in five years, which would have translated to about 250,000 customers. It has been previously reported that that figure is closer to 19,000.

According to company accounts, iD Mobile Ireland generated sales of £5 million (€5.7 million) in the year to the end of April 2017, however the business reported losses of £10 million during that period.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I'm devastated': DJ Gareth O'Callaghan reveals he has Parkinson's disease
68,535  33
2
No one seriously injured after bus crash in Dublin city centre
66,930  71
3
Woman found dead in London, husband and children found dead in Sussex
53,902  17
Fora
1
The global head of Michelin reveals how restaurants can win a coveted star
1,182  0
2
Lidl fell foul of advertising rules for failing to reveal Facebook competition winners
255  0
3
Phone network iD Mobile Ireland will shut up shop next month
229  0
The42
1
'The people's game' - A debate about rugby on last night's Against the Head has got people talking
42,652  163
2
Last-gasp Matic stunner sees Man United get out of jail at Palace
32,437  137
3
As it happened: PSG v Real Madrid, Liverpool v Porto, Champions League
31,967  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
Macaulay Culkin spent eight hours shading Oscar attendees on Twitter... it's The Dredge
6,475  0
2
Alicia Vikander definitely didn't want to talk about Michael Fassbender today
4,667  0
3
So, hundreds of people are planning to meet at the Spire to say 'wow' like Owen Wilson
4,291  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after 12-year-old hospitalised following Galway hit and run
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after 12-year-old hospitalised following Galway hit and run
Substantial amount of jewellery stolen from Westmeath store during Storm Emma
Suspected child exploitation: Questioning of men and women continues
DUBLIN
Water pressure to be reduced in greater Dublin area again tonight from 8pm until 6am
Water pressure to be reduced in greater Dublin area again tonight from 8pm until 6am
Dublin-Kerry Croke Park date no longer a double-header because of colleges clash
Lidl reconsidering plan to build bigger shop on Tallaght site
LEO VARADKAR
Taoiseach wants DÃ¡il to sit on Friday to ensure May abortion referendum date isn't jeopardised
Taoiseach wants Dáil to sit on Friday to ensure May abortion referendum date isn't jeopardised
Leo admits 'mistakes were made' and 'controls were too loose' with his communications unit
Just under half of people trust the government
WATER
'Snow tourists' hampering clean-up operation
'Snow tourists' hampering clean-up operation
Why are people without water? Three burst pipes were wasting enough to serve 25,000 people
Water supply to be restricted across greater Dublin area from 7pm tonight - 7am tomorrow

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie