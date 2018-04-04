  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 4 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Facebook page where women tell their abortion stories deliberately sabotaged in online attack

In Her Shoes is a community of women who have had experiences with the Eighth Amendment.

By Paul Hosford Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 4:52 PM
1 hour ago 7,412 Views 94 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3939172
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Image: AFP/Getty Images

A PRO CHOICE Facebook page which aims to tell the stories of women who have had abortions was deliberately sabotaged by online trolls over the weekend.

In Her Shoes is a community of women who have had experiences with the Eighth Amendment.

It has over 50,000 followers and produces several posts a day in which anonymous women describe their experiences.

However over the weekend the page was flooded with more than 200 one- and two-star reviews, dragging the page’s overall rating down. Pages with lower rankings are seen as less trustworthy by users. These reviews were quickly counterbalanced by a number of five-star reviews by members of the existing community.

It is understood that much of the activity stemmed from at least one large pro-life Facebook group, with screengrabs from the group showing pro-life supporters over the weekend being urged by fellow users to leave negative reviews and comments on the In Her Shoes page.

On Monday, a large number of people reported the In Her Shoes page to Facebook for breaking its guidelines.

Subsequently, a number of people have also said that their Facebook pages have been locked due to reports after they left positive reviews of the page. These people were required to verify their accounts to Facebook before being granted access.

Around 80 of the negative reviews remain, along with 5,200 five-star reviews.

A post by the page’s administrators last night said:

“We would like to issue an apology to those that have been temporarily locked out of their account following attempts from pro-life organisations to silence women from sharing their lived experiences.

“Yesterday, pro-life accounts had been spamming and trolling numerous conversations within the In Her Shoes community. It is our duty to protect the people that are central to this conversation – women that have been negatively impacted by the 8th amendment.”

The post alleges that the reviews were driven through large pro-life American groups.

“Facebook has the duty to investigate and ensure that there are no bots, and accounts should resume as normal.

We are sorry for the inconvenience. We advise you to not accept messages or friend requests from accounts that you do not know. We strongly advise to not engage with anti-choice comments, as our focus is on supporting women.

“We will not be silenced.”

29871525_10156107437345320_733979990544293093_o

The founder of the page, speaking anonymously to TheJournal.ie by email, said:

“Because of the sudden influx of attention on reviews, paired with pro-life activists reporting reviewers, and the page, Facebook subsequently ran an investigation on accounts to ensure that they are legitimate.

“Facebook users needed to verify their account, after a day their reviews were reinstated.

“There has been evidence of Irish pro-life campaigners calling on large pro-life American based Facebook groups to spam the page to take it down.

“These attempts have failed.

In Her Shoes – Women of the Eighth does not endorse communicating with, or retaliating against the anti-choice groups. We are committed to sharing women’s experiences that have been sent to us. We are committed to creating a safe space that is healing for them in removing stigma, shame, and silence.

“Their personal accounts tell of the negative impacts of the 8th amendment in women and girls lives in Ireland; From the lack of autonomy in continued pregnancy and birth, to accessing illegal abortions in Ireland or traveling to the UK.”

One woman who was locked out of her account told TheJournal.ie:

I was asked to verify that recent activity on my Facebook page had been carried out by me and not a hacker, such as adding people has friends and liking my friends photos and such. Given the stories in the news recently, I was worried that my personal data had been compromised somehow.
Then once I got back in to my account I saw dozens of my friends had had the same thing happen to them, it was bizarre and frankly a little creepy. Once I saw the apology posted by In Her Shoes explaining the situation, it all made sense, the common factor was that we had all posted a positive review of In Her Shoes the day before.

Last week it was reported that the Referendum Commission will have no role in overseeing social media campaigning or advertising in the abortion referendum.

In an article for the Irish Times, Judge Isobel Kennedy, the chair of the Referendum Commission, said that the commission doesn’t have “any role in the regulation or oversight of campaign funding, spending or advertising” and that it has no role in how social media may be used by various campaigns. The referendum on the repeal of the Eighth Amendment is to take place on 25 May of this year.

Facebook has been asked to comment on the locking of accounts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (94)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Suspected gunwoman dead of self-inflicted wound after Youtube HQ shooting
106,067  111
2
Ulster and Ireland's Craig Gilroy unavailable for selection amid internal review
79,449  0
3
YouTube shooter was 'vegan-themed content creator' who hated the company
74,004  105
Fora
1
Norwegian airline will suspend US winter services from Shannon and Cork due to 'lower demand'
615  0
2
Citywest Hotel was ordered to pay a worker accused of making 'lewd comments' to a guest
212  0
3
Dairygold inched closer to the billion-euro sales mark after a 'milestone year' for milk
88  0
The42
1
Brilliant Ronaldo makes history as Real Madrid blow away 10-man Juventus
52,801  71
2
Israel Folau in trouble again as he says 'God's plan' for gay people is to go to 'hell'
28,924  116
3
As it happened: Juventus v Real Madrid, Sevilla v Bayern Munich, Champions League
26,954  48
DailyEdge.ie
1
Two Irish guys made Tinder's List of the 30 most swiped-right daters
22,148  1
2
Because of a wardrobe malfunction, Jenna Fischer from The Office wore a towel on Jimmy Kimmel Live
7,130  2
3
DailyEdge.ie's monthly horoscopes: April
4,922  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Three people arrested after numerous garda cars rammed in chase in Mayo
Three people arrested after numerous garda cars rammed in chase in Mayo
Two men arrested in connection with assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Man charged over assault and attempted robberies in Clondalkin
DUBLIN
Charlestown Shopping Centre could be yours for â¬35.5 million
Charlestown Shopping Centre could be yours for €35.5 million
Submachine gun and four handguns found in backpack in Dublin
Man remanded in custody after being charged over firearm and ammunition seizure
RUSSIA
'Perverse', 'grotesque', 'idiocy' - Britain and Russia face off in tense meeting
'Perverse', 'grotesque', 'idiocy' - Britain and Russia face off in tense meeting
Dutch lawyer becomes first person sentenced in Trump-Russia probe
UK scientists unable to prove nerve agent was Russian-made

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie