Wednesday 22 August, 2018
No Luas service between St Stephen's Green and Balally due to incident

Gardaí are currently investigating the incident near Milltown

By Adam Daly Wednesday 22 Aug 2018, 1:28 PM
1 hour ago 10,223 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4195584
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

THERE WILL BE no Luas service between St Stephen’s Green and Balally until further notice due to an incident on the line near Milltown.

A Transdev spokesperson said that it could not confirm when normal services would resume as gardaí are currently investigating the incident.

The Luas green line is still operating between Bridesglen and Balally and from Broombridge to St. Stephen’s Green.

Luas tickets will be valid for Dublin Bus for the duration of the incident until services resume as normal.

 

