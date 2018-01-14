  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 15 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'No hope of survivors' onboard Iranian tanker which burst into flames

Only three bodies have been recovered.

By AFP Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 6:23 PM
8 hours ago 7,387 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3797523
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

AN IRANIAN OIL tanker burst into flames from end to end and sank today, eight days after it caught fire following a collision with a cargo ship off China, state media said.

Earlier, a Tehran official said there was no hope of saving some 30 missing crewmen before the ship sank, amid concern over an oil spill as Chinese officials played down fears of a major environmental disaster.

The Sanchi, carrying 136,000 tonnes of light crude oil from Iran, had been burning since colliding with the CF Crystal, a Hong Kong-registered bulk freighter, on 6 January.

At around midday the ship “suddenly ignited”, with the entire vessel burning fiercely and a pall of smoke between 800 and 1,000 metres high, China’s transport ministry said, releasing dramatic pictures of the entire vessel obscured by thick black smoke.

The ship later sank, the official news agency Xinhua cited the State Oceanic Administration as saying.

CHINA-SHANGHAI-OIL TANKER-SANCHI-RESCUE(CN) Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

“There is no hope of finding survivors among the members of the crew,” Mohammad Rastad, spokesman for the Iranian rescue team dispatched to Shanghai, told Iran’s state broadcaster in Tehran before the tanker went down.

Rastad said information from members of the Crystal crew suggested all the personnel on the Sanchi died in the first hour of the accident “due to the explosion and the release of gas”.

“Despite our efforts, it has not been possible to extinguish the fire and recover the bodies due to repeated explosions and gas leaks,” he said.

The Sanchi, which had been headed to South Korea to deliver its cargo, had a crew of 32 — 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis. Only three bodies have been recovered.

CHINA-SHANGHAI-OIL TANKER-SANCHI-RESCUE(CN) Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Scenes of anger and grief erupted in Tehran as news of the deaths reached dozens of family, friends and colleagues of the crew, who were waiting desperately for information about their loved ones at the National Iranian Tanker Company headquarters.

Labour Minister Ali Rabiei was shown crying on state television as he tried to comfort the wife of one crewman, telling her to “hold your child close and be strong”.

© AFP 2018 

Read: Wall Street Journal releases audio of Trump interview after he pushes back on quote about Kim Jong-un

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Column: 'I was a medical doctor. I never thought I'd end up homeless but I did'
74,422  119
2
Motorists urged to prepare for cold snap and possible snow
68,713  32
3
Wall Street Journal releases audio of Trump interview after he pushes back on quote about Kim Jong-un
49,606  98
Fora
1
Amazon's grand plans for its new Dublin data centre could use as much power as a city
1,072  0
2
One Irish startup founder is taking his third crack at rethinking the ticket industry
265  0
3
These simple steps will help guard your invaluable business data
39  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Premier League
54,006  110
2
As It Happened: Munster v Racing 92, Champions Cup
49,830  35
3
‘I was literally spending hours vomiting and five minutes later, I’d have to go and compete’
48,881  9
DailyEdge.ie
1
James Kavanagh posted a response to a Late Late Show viewer who complained that he's 'a disgrace to gays'
19,697  3
2
Michelle Williams has responded to Mark Wahlberg's donation to the 'Time's Up' campaign
10,833  8
3
Can You Name These Dublin Streets From Just One Photo?
8,752  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
IRAN
'No hope of survivors' onboard Iranian tanker which burst into flames
'No hope of survivors' onboard Iranian tanker which burst into flames
Iran rejects Trump's demand to change nuclear deal
Firefighters still battling oil tanker blaze after almost a week
GARDAí
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Man in his 80s 'seriously injured' after being hit by a car
Appeal renewed to help find missing man Michael Cullen
DUBLIN
Whistleblower claims details of Dublin Fire Brigade exam leaked to promotion candidates
Whistleblower claims details of Dublin Fire Brigade exam leaked to promotion candidates
The number of homeless families staying in hotels in Dublin has shot up once again
Can You Name These Dublin Streets From Just One Photo?
CORK
Big guns mean business with winning starts as camogie leagues open early
Big guns mean business with winning starts as camogie leagues open early
Objections made against plan for 12-storey hotel tower in Cork city centre
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie