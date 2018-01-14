Wall Street Journal releases audio of Trump interview after he pushes back on quote about Kim Jong-un

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has pushed back at a report that he had suggested he had a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, saying he had been misquoted.

The Wall Street Journal quoted Trump as saying in an interview on Thursday: “I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-Un.”

But the White House insisted he said “I’d,” not “I”, and Trump followed up in a tweet today.

“Obviously I didn’t say that. I said ‘I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,’ a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters,” he tweeted.

“And they knew exactly what I said and meant. They just wanted a story. FAKE NEWS!”

Both The Wall Street Journal and the White House posted audio recordings of Trump’s remarks on Twitter.

We have reviewed the audio from our interview with President Trump, as well as the transcript provided by an external service, and stand by what we reported. Here is audio of the portion the White House disputes. https://t.co/eWcmiHrXJg pic.twitter.com/bx9fGFWaPw — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 14, 2018 Source: The Wall Street Journal /Twitter

These, while not completely clear, appeared to support White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ account. She had earlier tweeted a written message disputing the newspaper’s article.

“President Trump said, I’D probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un of North Korea. I’D — I’D — I’D. NOT I!” the message read, with “I’D” in red ink, under a red banner reading “FAKE NEWS.”

Mockingly mimicking the newspaper’s front page, it then reads “THE WALL STREET JOURNAL — FAKE NEWS IS AT IT AGAIN! — FALSELY QUOTING PRESIDENT TRUMP.”

Washington and Pyongyang are in a standoff over North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs, which could be used to target the United States and its allies.

Trump has repeatedly insulted the North Korean leader, describing him as mad and a “rocket man.”

Asked by The Wall Street Journal if he had spoken to Kim, Trump said: “I don’t want to comment on it. I’m not saying I have or haven’t. I just don’t want to comment.”

Trump suggested his variable position on individuals was part of a broader strategy.

